SUBSECRETÁRIO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO PRISIONAL VISITA CADEIA DE MACHADO

O subsecretário de Administração Prisional de Minas Gerais, Murilo Andrade de Oliveira, esteve em Machado na manhã desta quarta-feira (30) para uma visita à Cadeia Municipal. Acompanhado por sua comitiva, ele conheceu as dependências da Unidade, ciceroneado pelos delegados Bruno Esteves (diretor da Unidade) e Juliano do Lago, com o coordenador dos agentes penitenciários Willian Lima. O dirigente ouviu também um relato breve sobre as condições do local e algumas reivindicações para melhorias.

Durante esta passagem, o subsecretário antecipou algumas noticias relacionadas ao sistema prisional da região, como as datas para inicio e término da construção do presídio, a assunção da Cadeia para a responsabilidade da SUAPI e também sobre uma possível desativação da Cadeia de Poço Fundo.

Os detalhes desta visita você confere em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.

Murilo Andrade (ao centro) conheceu as dependências da cadeia e conversou com os responsáveis pela coordenação da unidade