STYLO ÚNICO ABRE COMEMORAÇÕES DOS 146 ANOS DE POÇO FUNDO

Começou a festa do aniversário de fundação de Poço Fundo, e a galera do Stylo Único foi a responsável pelo inicio dos “Parabéns pra Você” ao município. Galerinha começou a apresentação com um pequeno atraso, mas o público que se formou no espaço da avenida José Evilásio Assi não se arrependeu de esperar.

Neste sábado de manhã, data oficial das comemorações, teve Momento Cívico, apresentação da Banda Marcial da Policia Militar (Poços de Caldas) e reinauguração da Pracinha do Pé de Chopp. À tarde, acontecem o Encontro Ciclístico Mirim e Rua de Lazer. À noite, será a vez de Bruno de Souza (Ópera da Cidade Preta e Programa Raul Gil) e seus amigos agitarem o povão. Vá lá conferir!