SOLUÇÃO QUE VIRA PROBLEMA

O que pode vir a ser um grande auxílio para o atendimento em saúde de Poço Fundo, ao menos por enquanto tem se revelado um grande problema para a população da área do Terminal Rodoviário. A construção da UBS São José, paralisada há meses, se tornou um verdadeiro cortiço, tem sido utilizada por usuários de drogas e para a prática de prostituição e também para o tráfico.

Moradores estão com medo, e também revoltados com o grande desperdício de dinheiro público evidenciado no local, já que boa parte do que já foi feito está claramente se deteriorando.

Fizemos uma visita à edificação e estamos estabelecendo contatos com órgãos responsáveis. Você terá detalhes em nossa edição deste sábado do Jornal de Poço Fundo.