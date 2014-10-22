SOLDADOS DO EXÉRCITO MORREM EM ACIDENTE COM CAMINHÕES NA FERNÃO DIAS

Mais um acidente grave na rodovia Fernão Dias deixou três pessoas mortas e pelo menos 29 feridas na tarde desta terça-feira (21). Os veículos envolvidos foram um caminhão do Exército e outro carregado com papel higiênico. O sinistro ocorreu perto da cidade de Campanha.

O caminhão com soldados, oriundo de Jundiaí (SP), seguia para a ESA (Escola de Sargentos das Armas) de Três Corações. Não se sabe porque, o motorista teria perdido o controle e veículo rodou na pista, capotando em seguida. O utilitário que transportava papel não conseguiu parar e bateu. Outro caminhão do exército, que vinha logo atrás do primeiro, também se envolveu nas colisões.

Dois soldados morreram no local, um deles prensado pela carroceria do pesado transporte, e o terceiro faleceu enquanto era encaminhado ao Pronto Socorro. Entre os feridos, ainda há vitimas graves, que foram levadas para Três Corações e Varginha.

A pista ficou interditada por várias horas, com destaque para os mais de 10 quilômetros de congestionamento no sentido Belo Horizonte, mas por volta das 18h30 tudo foi normalizado.

Nesta quarta-feira, as familias dos mortos ainda aguardavam a liberação dos corpos para os sepultamentos.

Internautas enviaram imagens dramáticas do acidente à nossa reportagem