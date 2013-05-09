SOBRECARGA DEIXA BAIRRO INTEIRO SEM LUZ

Um curto-circuito na rede de energia elétrica da Cemig assustou moradores e deixou parte do bairro Santa Helena sem luz, na noite desta quarta-feira (8). Segundo testemunhas, um grosso cabo de alta tensão se rompeu e tocou em outros fios, causando uma forte explosão e um rápido incêndio. Em seguida, a região ficou às escuras. Por sorte, ninguém se feriu.
No mesmo instante, várias residências tiveram o sinal de internet interrompido, provavelmente por falta de energia na torre principal de um dos provedores. A própria empresa se encarregou de promover a retomada do acesso à rede.
Não se sabe ainda qual foi a causa do sinistro, mas a principal suspeita é a de uma sobrecarga.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
Em tempo: Somente na manhã desta quinta-feira (9), por volta das 11h00, a energia voltou às residências do bairro. A demora foi tanta em fazer o conserto que até o gerador da Torre de Celular da Vivo descarregou, deixando muita gente sem telefone por várias horas. Ainda estamos tentando contato com a concessionária de energia, para saber o motivo deste atendimento tão tardio.
