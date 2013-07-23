SÓ UM MÉDICO POÇO-FUNDENSE ADERE A PROTESTO NACIONAL

Como manda a regra da apuração jornalística, nossa reportagem foi conferir de perto a veracidade das informações repassadas por moradores sobre a adesão de médicos poço-fundenses à greve promovida pela Fenam (Federação Nacional dos Médicos), nesta terça-feira (23), em alguns estados do Brasil, e acabou descobrindo que apenas um profissional está, de fato, participando do movimento.

Primeiro procuramos o Hospital de Gimirim, onde a diretora Daniela Assis informou que o plantonista desta terça-feira resolveu aderir ao protesto e, por isso, estava dando prioridade apenas aos casos mais graves, de urgência e emergência. Casos mais simples (identificados pelo Protocolo de Manchester, nas cores verde e azul, por exemplo), não estão sendo atendidos, mesmo diante de questionamentos feitos pela própria diretoria do hospital ao profissional. A diretora explicou ainda que trata-se de uma decisão pessoal do médico, isentando a instituição de qualquer responsabilidade. Segundo ela, a triagem continua sendo feita normalmente, como manda a regra, mas é dele a decisão de atender ou não aos pacientes. Ainda assim, a lista de consultas têm sido alta durante todo o dia.

Investigamos também a notícia de que no Posto de Saúde e nos PSF´s estaria havendo deficiência no atendimento por conta da paralisação. A informação não foi confirmada. Médicos que não atenderam hoje nestes locais, na verdade, estão de férias ou em viagem, mas os outros estariam trabalhando normalmente. No PSF São Lucas, um médico está de férias. No São José, era dia de visita domiciliar. No Santa Rita, o profissional responsável atendia normalmente, bem como no São Francisco. No Centro de Saúde, o atendimento também ocorria sem percalços.

Mesmo com a decisão do médico, movimento no Pronto Atendimento foi alto durante esta terça-feira