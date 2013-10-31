SMS ENCERRA “OUTUBRO ROSA” COM AÇÃO NO CENTRO

Profissionais da Secretaria da Saúde de Poço Fundo, estagiários e estudantes do IFsuldeMinas realizaram, na tarde desta quinta-feira (31), uma ação de conscientização e de orientações contra o câncer de mama no centro de Poço Fundo.

Tendo como referência a Praça São Francisco, o grupo abordou mulheres para falar sobre a importância do auto-exame, alertar sobre fatores de risco e até mesmo fazer requerimentos para mamografias. A moradora que se interessasse em realizar o exame só precisava preencher uma ficha, que depois poderia ser levada à sede da SMS para a marcação da data. Enquanto isso, vários membros da equipe percorriam ruas próximas, distribuindo panfletos e flores de papel, para lembrar do encerramento do “Outubro Rosa”, dedicado a esta tarefa árdua de prevenção.

