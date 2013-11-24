SÍTIO ERA USADO COMO DEPÓSITO AO AR LIVRE DE PRODUTOS FURTADOS

Um sítio localizado na fazenda Grão Mogol foi transformado por bandidos em um verdadeiro depósito de produtos furtados ou roubados na zona rural de cidades como Poço Fundo, Machado e Carvalhópolis (e provavelmente outras da região). A cada nova busca pelas matas e cafezais da área, mais e mais materiais estão sendo recuperados.

Na manhã deste domingo (24), em continuidade a trabalhos realizados no sábado e na sexta-feira, a Policia Militar de Poço Fundo fez uma nova “garimpagem” pelo cafezal, acompanhada por vítimas recentes dos meliantes, e encontraram, totalmente escondidas no meio do mato, máquinas, implementos agrícolas, peças de motos, bomba costal e até um motocultivador, equipamento raro de se ver pela região e que já foi reconhecido pelo dono ainda no local.

Boa parte dos proprietários dos produtos ainda não foi identificada, o que deve ocorrer em breve, depois que tudo for levado para a Delegacia de Poço Fundo. Veja também os posts com o material recolhido no sábado e na sexta-feira.