SITE PARA INSCRIÇÃO EM CONCURSO APRESENTA PROBLEMAS

Interessados em participar do Concurso Público da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo não estão conseguindo acessar o site da organizadora do certame, Noroeste Concursos. A página indicada para conferir o edital e fazer inscrições está bloqueada.

A reclamação foi passada por vários concurseiros, após infrutíferas tentativas de acesso. O problema teria começado na tarde desta quarta-feira (28) e persiste nesta quinta (29). Toda vez que alguém digita ou clica no link para visitar a página, surge uma mensagem indicando bloqueio por conta de “muitos erros de conexão” (veja).

Entramos em contato com a Prefeitura. A informação é de que o erro está no site da empresa. Contatos já foram estabelecidos para que o problema seja resolvido o mais rápido possível.

Os interessados devem continuar tentando, pois a promessa é de que em breve tudo estará normalizado.