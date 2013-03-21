SICOOB CREDIVAR É ASSALTADO POR BANDO FORTEMENTE ARMADO

O Banco Sicoob Credivar de Machado foi assaltado na manhã desta quinta-feira (21). O valor subtraído pelos bandidos ainda não foi informado.

Segundo as primeiras informações, um bando armado chegou à instituição, que fica na avenida Arthur Bernardes, em uma VW Parati. Três homens desceram do carro e invadiram o estabelecimento, usando uma marreta para estourar o vidro da porta de segurança. Todo o dinheiro que havia no cofre foi levado.

O carro foi localizado na região do bairro Caiana. Dentro dele foi deixado também um revólver calibre 38, com munição capaz de perfurar coletes.

O rastreamento, feito pelas Policias Civil e Militar, continua. A noticia completa você terá nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.