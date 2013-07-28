SHOW, BOM MOVIMENTO E PRISÕES NO SEGUNDO SÁBADO DE FESTA

O segundo e último fim de semana da Festa de São Benedito começou bem movimentado, mesmo com o frio intenso que tomou conta da cidade neste sábado (27). Além das apresentações ao vivo nas barracas, da participação do Terno de Congo e do tradicional sorteio do víspora, um show com Jânio de Jeferson foi a principal atração da noite.

A Policia Militar e a equipe de seguranças também tiveram muito trabalho. Algumas brigas tiveram que ser contidas, e pelo menos quatro pessoas acabaram presas. Um casal resistiu a uma abordagem, um rapaz foi acusado de agredir uma mulher e um outro jovem, de 18 anos, foi flagrado atuando no tráfico de drogas. Todos foram conduzidos à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências.

Neste domingo, acontece o sorteio principal da festa, e em seguida o povão vai acompanhar a procissão de São Benedito e Santa Ifigênia. Logo depois, será realizada a Missa Afro Conga.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.