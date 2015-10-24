SETE DIAS COM ESGOTO ENTUPIDO

24 horas com um terrível mau cheiro invadindo suas casas e as narinas de quem passa pela área. Este tem sido o problema enfrentado pelos moradores da rua Roberto Damasceno, no bairro Vila Guilherma. Uma rede de esgoto está entupida há pelo menos sete dias, e nenhuma providência foi tomada para acabar com o transtorno.Segundo os reclamantes, pedidos já foram feitos à Prefeitura, mas a alegação é de que o caminhão pipa, que sempre auxilia em trabalhos de desentupimento, está quebrado.Além disso, a via também fica às escuras à noite. Isso porque uma lâmpada do poste de iluminação pública está queimada há mais de 30 dias, mas quando se solicita a troca as respostas não são nada satisfatórias, chegando ao absurdo de se informar que é preciso haver pelo menos 10 pedidos para que a substituição seja realizada.Como estamos em pleno fim de semana (e os moradores terão que aguentá-lo sem luz e com o fedor), não foi possível estabelecer contato com a Prefeitura, o que será feito por nossa reportagem na próxima segunda-feira.