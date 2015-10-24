SETE DIAS COM ESGOTO ENTUPIDO

by admin
24 horas com um terrível mau cheiro invadindo suas casas e as narinas de quem passa pela área. Este tem sido o problema enfrentado pelos moradores da rua Roberto Damasceno, no bairro Vila Guilherma. Uma rede de esgoto está entupida há pelo menos sete dias, e nenhuma providência foi tomada para acabar com o transtorno.
Segundo os reclamantes, pedidos já foram feitos à Prefeitura, mas a alegação é de que o caminhão pipa, que sempre auxilia em trabalhos de desentupimento, está quebrado.
Além disso, a via também fica às escuras à noite. Isso porque uma lâmpada do poste de iluminação pública está queimada há mais de 30 dias, mas quando se solicita a troca as respostas não são nada satisfatórias, chegando ao absurdo de se informar que é preciso haver pelo menos 10 pedidos para que a substituição seja realizada.
Como estamos em pleno fim de semana (e os moradores terão que aguentá-lo sem luz e com o fedor), não foi possível estabelecer contato com a Prefeitura, o que será feito por nossa reportagem na próxima segunda-feira.

229 thoughts on “SETE DIAS COM ESGOTO ENTUPIDO

  4. I¡¦m not positive where you are getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out more or working out more. Thank you for great information I used to be looking for this information for my mission.

  5. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox. Superb Blog!

  10. What sort of significant application perform searching to accomplish over a tablet you cannot do presently? Please understand that if Dorrie Work launched the particular apple ipad tablet, it absolutely was offered for a 3 rd system choice (along along with a desktop as well as laptops). Expecting the capsule to accomplish SolidWorks style and design function is not just what their created for. Because very same train of thought, everything you may possibly consider being non-serious function might be opposite for another customer (think salespeople). It’s exactly about productivity in addition to getting what works best for you.

  11. Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.

  14. Die App ist nicht schlecht gemacht … bin auch kein Verfechter von Android (trotz Name) …leider ignoriert die App aber für mich Android zumal sie unter Android so gut wie keine Drucker unterstützt und das ist besonders Schade, wenn amn an die nicht unbeachtliche Menge an Androidnutzern denkt … Windows 7 wird sehr unterstütz…wer aber bis auf einige wenige Ausnahmen hat den Windows 7 auf seinem Smartphone bzw. Tablet laufen????

  15. I was just searching for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Normally the top sites are full of garbage.

  16. I as well as my friends ended up reviewing the excellent guidelines located on your web blog and then quickly I got a terrible feeling I had not thanked you for those strategies. The boys came for this reason passionate to see all of them and have in effect unquestionably been using those things. Appreciate your truly being well considerate and then for making a decision on this sort of awesome themes most people are really eager to know about. Our own honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to you sooner.

  18. I have to show thanks to you just for rescuing me from this type of incident. Just after researching through the search engines and coming across advice which were not helpful, I figured my life was over. Existing without the strategies to the difficulties you¡¯ve sorted out by way of the blog post is a crucial case, as well as those that might have in a wrong way affected my career if I had not encountered your website. Your personal expertise and kindness in touching a lot of things was tremendous. I am not sure what I would have done if I had not come upon such a thing like this. I am able to now relish my future. Thanks for your time very much for the high quality and amazing guide. I won¡¯t be reluctant to suggest the sites to anybody who should receive guidelines about this topic.

  19. Can I simply say what a relief to find a person that truly knows what they’re discussing online. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people ought to read this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular since you certainly possess the gift. why not try here: http://alturl.com/tkq55

  23. Pingback: Google

  24. Pingback: The Way To Happiness

  25. Pingback: Flat Belly Fast DVD Review

  26. Pingback: cut resistant gloves

  27. Pingback: David Miscavige

  28. Pingback: cat food

  32. Pingback: g spot sex toy

  33. Pingback: Personality Test

  34. Pingback: free software download for windows 8

  35. Pingback: free online work at home jobs

  36. Pingback: Body Detox

  37. Pingback: TAXI DUBROVNIK

  38. Pingback: Free Software Download For Windows 7

  39. Pingback: Toned In Ten Review

  40. Pingback: Commercial Gutter Cleaning

  41. Pingback: Travel time

  42. Pingback: Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers

  43. Pingback: сталик ханкишиев

  44. Pingback: Choice Hotels

  45. Excellent video post in blogger then how can I put a repost connect to that? I possess already move to addthis but can’t say for sure how to put the code in its proper place wherein the person posts are being place with an embed this or repost this or share this. Please help..

  46. Pingback: Male Sexual Enhancer

  47. Pingback: penispump

  48. Pingback: free download for android

  49. Pingback: nipple toys

  50. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  51. Pingback: Letra de

  52. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp

  53. Pingback: live auctions

  54. Pingback: slot free games

  55. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  56. Pingback: Internet in Saudi arabia

  57. Pingback: Tax deductible gift card donation

  59. I do accept as true with all of the ideas you have introduced to your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for beginners. May you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.

  60. Pingback: business

  61. Pingback: adam and eve

  62. Pingback: Sexy Pirate Outfit

  63. Pingback: kala jadu

  64. I have a inkjet printer hooked up towards the computer inside my room. My daughter includes a computer in her area and no printer. How can the lady do her homework on her behalf computer, yet have it print out on the printer in my area? Do I require the internet on one computer or both? Probably not at all?.

  65. Pingback: операции на жлъчка

  66. I have a inkjet printer hooked up to the computer within my room. My daughter has a computer in her room and no inkjet printer. How can she do her homework on her computer, but have it print out on the inkjet printer in my room? Do I need the internet on one computer or both? Maybe not at all?.

  68. I use just spent the last few weeks creating a running a blog website from the beginning and i actually is introducing on Monday. I was just wondering if anyone knew several free methods for getting it observed on google or through lover pages or something, additional cheap choices would be great too thanks a lot..

  70. Pingback: Technology news

  71. Pingback: Red Hearts

  72. Pingback: nighty

  73. I wish to protect some of the original composing on my website & was questioning how to do this…. a)Can I put the Copyright note on it without revealing my real name?. b)How should i have evidence that it is my original work? How about conserving the writing in MASTER OF SCIENCE Word?. c)Is there any point in copyrighting the articles/website?.

  74. I’m an aspiring writer-of all fictional trades (journalism, screen writing, satire, etc)-but I want to start a blog for some adult oriented, romantic wonderland literature. Anyone know how I can start a blog that will allow me to do this? In my opinion I’ll need a caution page before entrance, and I want it to show up on search engines..

  75. Pingback: android apps free download

  76. Pingback: residual income

  77. The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I do know it was my choice to read, but I really thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you may repair if you happen to werent too busy searching for attention.

  79. Pingback: Waterproof Vibrators

  82. What do you like doing in your spare time? viagra generic side effect In bankruptcy, Kodak failed to obtain significant value forits portfolio of patents, which experts said was a crucialreason it had to sell core businesses and reinvent itself. Butthe bankruptcy resolved a major dispute with retirees overpensions, and it has forged a restructuring plan that, whilewiping out shareholders, should pay secured creditors andsecond-lien noteholders in full.

  83. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  84. I have my very own blog and might bid on projects to blog for others. I believe there are several guidelines out there around what is certainly allowed or not concerning images submitted on public blogs (such as copyright laws rules, licensing, or trademarks). Is there anywhere to go to discover industry guidelines for post images?.

  85. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  86. Pingback: בגדי הריון

  87. Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?

  88. Pingback: movers in barrie

  89. Viagra En Pharmacie Paris [url=http://arealot.com]cheap zoloft without prescription[/url] Propecia Finasteride Online Levitra Dosage 40 Mg Cheap Generic Accutane Buying Human Albendazole [url=http://bestmedrxshop.com]viagra[/url] Ampicillin Amoxicillin Dosage Cialis Tempi Cialis 5 Mg Opinioni Asthmahaler Mist [url=http://cure-rx.com]cialis[/url] Como Conprar Cialis Propecia Prostate Cancer Prevention Zithromax Dosing Children Generique De Cialis Purchase Discount Isotretinoin [url=http://balofox.com]indian pharm inderal[/url] Kamagra Australian Customs Generic Overnight Hydrochlorothiazide Medicine Online Cat Bite And Keflex [url=http://vbdrug.com]kamagra gold 100mg review[/url] Kamagra How To Use Cialis Definition

  90. Pingback: official site

  93. Pingback: Jynxbox ultra hd V5

  94. Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 8

  96. I’d must check with you here. Which isn’t something I usually do! I enjoy reading a submit that can make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!

  99. i am just not used to the new Yahoo! Pulse that comes with your email. i like running a blog though… and i don’t know how to change the blog settings to make you invisible to everyone other than you and stuff. help make sure you DX.

  100. If I start a blog upon Myspace, will it get listed in search engines like Google? If so , can there be a way to keep them from getting crawled?.. Thank you.

  101. excellent blogger and my video clips only appear half way? Like the video is cut in half?. what can i perform to fix this?. i mean which the actual picture is cut in half.

  102. Amoxicillin 500mg Buy [url=http://leftmy.com]viagra cialis[/url] Clomid Nedir Is Ampicillin The Same As Amoxicillin Cialis 20 Mg Sans Ordonnance Bluemountain Pharmacy Kanadian Pharmacy [url=http://drisdol.com]cheap cialis[/url] Levitra And Food Priligy Dapoxetine Without A Prescription Dove Acquistare Cialis Line Zithromax Earache [url=http://fastbestmedrxshop.com]accutane buy online[/url] Symptoms From Amoxicillin Propecia Kvinder Cuando Tomar Priligy [url=http://303meds.com]cheap cialis[/url] Dapoxetina Portaria 344 Propecia Hilft [url=http://atvian.com]buy cialis[/url] Keflex For Herpes Priligy Official Site

  103. Pingback: kala jadoo

  104. Pingback: php video script

  107. Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.

  109. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange solutions with others, please shoot me an email if interested.

  110. Pingback: Best G Spot Vibrator

  112. This particular blog is definitely awesome and also diverting. I have chosen a lot of handy tips out of this blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  115. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.

  116. Pingback: free download for windows 8

  122. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  123. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  126. That is a great tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  133. Pingback: b & l moving company inc

  137. Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

  141. Pingback: mobile legends for pc

  147. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  148. This awesome blog is no doubt entertaining as well as diverting. I have found many handy tips out of this blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  149. Pingback: Paralegal

  153. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  159. Pingback: wholesale xiaomi phone

  160. Pingback: diet pills

  161. Pingback: SEO services in lahore

  165. Pingback: g-spot orgasm

  168. I simply could not depart your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be again regularly in order to check up on new posts.

  171. I’m looking for a free or cheap hosting company to move my Joomla internet site to from my localhost. I want a webhost which use Impresionante as its only method of set up? Any suggestions?.

  172. What computer software were computer systems using before Microsoft was invented? We googled this and could hardly find any info on it. Thanks with no jokes or dissing please..

  173. Chibro Proscar Cheap Cheap Viagra [url=http://fast-vardenafil.com]buying levitra in mexico[/url] Propecia Terciario Precio Cialis РІвЂљВ¬0.77 Over The Counter Cialis Substitute Acheter Propecia Finasteride [url=http://mxseo.net]kamagra g vleborg[/url] Prednisone Where To Buy Without Rx Lactating Amoxicillin Cheap Name Brand Viagra Levitra Savings Card How To Get Viagra Fast [url=http://e-rxnow.com]orderviagra levitra[/url] Como Usar Cialis Cialis Senza Ricetta Roma Kamagra Naturale Cheap Generic Viagra Soft Pills Cephalexin Rimadyl Mix [url=http://shopednorxmed.com]generic viagra[/url] Cialis Zur Taglichen Einnahme Substitute For Alli Feldene Canadian Levitra 20 Mg Efectos Secundarios [url=http://fastbestmedrxfor.com]viagra[/url] Online Viagra Ohne Rezept How To Buy Cheap Worldwide Doryx 100mg Viagra Barata

  177. ЛЮДИ ЭТО КИДАЛА 0678928863 !!!! 067-892-88-63 067 892 88 63
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    Кидает людей на предоплату типа для документов!!!
    ЛЮДИ НЕ ВИДИТЕСЬ!!!!
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    0678928863
    ОДЕССА!!!!! ОДЕССА!!!

    КИДАЛА ТЫ не сможеш вести свое дело ! Я За тобой слежу!!!

  178. I will right away grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  190. Pingback: VWIC2 VWIC3 Cards

  194. Pingback: nike jordan

  195. Pingback: Spank me paddle

  196. Pingback: Water Based Lube

  198. Pingback: pc games free download for laptop

  204. I simply want to tell you that I am very new to blogging and absolutely loved this blog site. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You amazingly come with wonderful article content. Bless you for revealing your blog site.

  208. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  211. Pingback: Full Report

  216. I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thx again.

  217. Pingback: Business leather cases for iPhone 7 plus

  220. Very efficiently written information. It will be helpful to anybody who utilizes it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.

  222. Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.

  223. We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.

  226. This is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!

  228. Propecia Avversi Cialis Tempi Cialis Online Fastest Delivery [url=http://exdrugs.com]viagra[/url] Good Sites To Buy Viagra Levitra Meno Effetti Collaterali Arthralgie Clomid Bulk Cialas [url=http://shoptadalafil.com]cialis[/url] Priligy On The Nhs Cialis Cancer De La Prostate Does Amoxicillin In Pill Form Expire Cialis Generique Femme [url=http://giwes.com]generic cialis[/url] Lasix Generique Order Diflucan Online Canada Buy Finasteride Us Free Shipping Levitra Natural Alternatives Thyroxine Sodium Tablets For Sale [url=http://dolobid.net]viagra[/url] Best Price Generic Cialis Levitra Beneficios Levitra Stronger Than Viagra Buy Accutane Online Cheap [url=http://4nrxuk.com]viagra pas cher[/url] Using Amoxicillin For Kennel Cough Real Dutasteride Enlarged Prostate

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.