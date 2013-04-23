SESSÃO MOVIMENTADA NA CÂMARA DE POÇO FUNDO

Uma ampla gama de atividades marcou a reunião da Câmara de Vereadores de Poço Fundo desta segunda-feira (22). Esclarecimentos prestados pela Secretaria da Educação e pela Consultoria Jurídica da Prefeitura, sobre o Processo Seletivo da Educação, e pelo menos seis projetos aprovados foram os principais atos da noite.

Dentre as propostas que viraram Lei estão o aumento de salários para monitores e monitoras que não possuem Magistério, e por isso alguns representantes da categoria se fizeram presentes, e uma mudança do Regimento Jurídico de Bem Público, que permitirá à Prefeitura que construa uma Unidade Básica de Saúde onde hoje está instalada uma quadra de esportes, no bairro Mãe Rainha.

Detalhes sobre as votações e a sabatina você terá na próxima edição do JPF.