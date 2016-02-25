SERVIDORES EFETIVOS DA PREFEITURA PROMOVEM PARALISAÇÃO DE PROTESTO

by admin
SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

Referência da paralisação foi o almoxarifado municipal

Um grupo de servidores municipais efetivos de Poço Fundo resolveram cruzar os braços por algumas horas na manhã desta quinta-feira (25), com o objetivo de protestar contra a defasagem de seus vencimentos e conseguirem uma reunião para tratar de reposição de perdas. As principais funções envolvidas são as dos motoristas, maquinistas e braçais, que se reuniram no Almoxarifado da Prefeitura, à espera de uma manifestação do Poder Executivo.

Os participantes do movimento afirmam que a idéia não é promover um estado de greve (tanto que nenhuma área essencial foi afetada), mas apenas forçar o Prefeito Renato Oliveira a pelo menos ouví-los, já que este teria prometido marcar um encontro para tratar do assunto mas não deu mais retorno. Segundo os líderes, num aumento promovido há cerca de 3 anos, o setor que eles atendem foi o menos favorecido, e desde então nenhuma reposição anual foi feita.

No Paço Municipal, conversamos com o secretário de obras, José Marcos Magalhães, e este informou que estava aguardando Renato para irem conversar com os servidores, saber o que eles reivindicam e buscar acordo. O resultado desta conversa e detalhes da paralisação você confere assim que nos for informado.

