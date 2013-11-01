SERVIDORES DA 1ª INSTÂNCIA EM GREVE

Funcionários de várias comarcas do sul de Minas, dentre elas Poço Fundo e Machado, estão com os braços cruzados por conta da greve dos servidores dos Tribunais de 1ª Instância. A paralisação foi iniciada no dia 22 de março, mas ganhou mais adeptos depois do dia 3 de abril (quarta-feira), quando uma liminar do TJMG, que declarava a paralisação ilegal, foi suspensa pelo Ministro Teori Zavascki, do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF). Alguns fóruns só passaram a participar do movimento a partir da última segunda-feira (8).

O movimento prossegue por tempo indeterminado, e assembléias estão sendo realizadas periodicamente para tratar da continuidade e repassar os resultados das conversas com o TJMG. A última aconteceu na quarta-feira (10). Sem que um acordo fosse firmado, a greve foi mantida.