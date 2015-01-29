SEMIFINAIS DO CAMPEONATO DE VERÃO ACONTECEM HOJE

Após os confrontos das quartas de finais, as equipes do Only Forever, Juventus, Trio Soccer e Chelsea venceram seus confrontos e disputam hoje (29), a partir das 19 horas, no Poção Clube, um lugar na decisão. Confira os resultados dos duelos de ontem e as partidas que serão realizadas daqui a pouco:

Quartas de finais (28/01)

Jogo 1

Only Forever 17 x 4 Cruzeiro

Jogo 2

DEC 5 x 9 Juventus

Jogo 3

Trio Soccer 4 x 1 Campions

Jogo 4

Chelsea 5 x 4 Atlético Madri

Semifinais (29/01)

19 horas – Only Forever x Juventus

20 horas – Trio Soccer x Chelsea

A cobertura completa da fase decisiva você confere na próxima edição do JPF.