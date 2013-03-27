Mais uma bela caminhada de fé foi realizada pelos fiéis católicos poço-fundenses na noite desta terça-feira (26), como parte das comemorações da Semana Santa. Após celebração de missa na Igreja Matriz, presidida pelo Vigário Paroquial Pe. Paulo Giovani, todos acompanharam mais uma Procissão, com a reflexão das ‘Sete Dores de Nossa Senhora”. O féretro seguiu até a Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro.
Nesta quarta-feira (27), acontece um dos momentos mais marcantes da semana em todos os anos: A Cerimônia do Encontro, com as imagens de Nossa Senhora das Dores e Nosso Senhor dos Passos.
SEMANA SANTA PROSSEGUE COM PROCISSÃO DAS DORES
