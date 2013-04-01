SEMANA JÁ COMEÇA COM ASSALTO A POSTO EM MACHADO

Muita gente gostaria que fosse apenas uma piadinha de 1º de Abril, mas infelizmente a realidade é outra. A semana começou com mais um roubo a um Posto de Gasolina em Machado. Detalhe: o estabelecimento fica a menos de um quarteira da Cadeia Municipal.Dois homens armados com revólveres calibre 38, numa motocicleta de grande porte de cor vermelha, já chegaram anunciando o assalto, na manhã desta segunda-feira (1). Eles renderam uma funcionária, o gerente e uma cliente, e segundo as vitimas agiam de maneira extremamente violenta.A dupla pegou todo o dinheiro que havia no cofre. A quantia ainda não foi informada, mas sabe-se que boa parte do numerário é oriunda dos trabalhos realizados desde a última quinta-feira, quando se iniciou o grande feriado da Páscoa.Os meliantes fugiram rumo à Rua Dom Hugo e não foram mais vistos. A desconfiança é que se trata dos mesmos ladrões que roubaram um pesqueiro, uma lotérica e duas motos recentemente na cidade. Os veículos são sempre usados em crimes como o cometido nesta manhã.