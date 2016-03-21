SEGUNDA-FEIRA SANTA, NOITE DO SENHOR DOS PASSOS

A segunda celebração da Semana Santa em Poço Fundo, que lembra o julgamento de Jesus e é a primeira das celebrações do Encontro (cuja culminância acontece na Quarta-Feira santa), contou com grande número de fiéis nesta segunda-feira (21), na Igreja Matriz de São Francisco de Paula. Padre Matteo, sacerdote já conhecido por colaborar com as celebrações no município, foi o presidente. Em seguida, como manda a tradição, os fiéis seguiram em procissão para a Igreja de São Benedito com a imagem do Senhor dos Passos. Nesta terça, será a vez da procissão de Nossa Senhora das Dores.