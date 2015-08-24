SÃO JOÃO DA MATA ADERE À PARALISAÇÃO PROMOVIDA PELA AMM CONTRA GOVERNO

A Prefeitura de São João da Mata é uma das 21 administrações do Sul de Minas Gerais que estão fechadas em protesto nesta segunda-feira (24), contra os governos federal e estadual. Com o lema “As prefeituras param por você, por um repasse mais justo”, o movimento faz parte de uma campanha da Associação Mineira dos Municípios, e segundo a entidade tem o objetivo de defender os interesses das cidades e da população com uma mobilização em todo o estado.
Segundo a associação, a paralisação acontece somente por um dia. Além de São João da Mata, estão entre as cidades que aderiram ao protesto Espirito Santo do Dourado, Turvolândia, Caxambu, Andradas, Guaxupé, Elói Mendes, Carmo do Rio Claro e São Gonçalo do Sapucaí, entre outras.
Entre as reivindicações das prefeituras estão a recuperação do Fundo de Participação de Municípios (FPM), a redistribuição da arrecadação de impostos, definição dos repasses pendentes dos convênios entre a União, estados e municípios e revisão do pacto federativo.
Todos os órgãos municipais estão fechados, inclusive os do setor de Educação e de Saúde. Os casos de emergência e urgência estão sendo atendidos por uma ambulância que está de plantão, encaminhando pacientes para Pouso Alegre ou Poço Fundo.
