SAIU O EDITAL DO CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA DE POÇO FUNDO – VAGAS EM TODOS OS NÍVEIS

Inscrições serão feitas apenas pela internet, a partir de 26 de maio. Taxa de R$ 20 a R$ 70.

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, no estado de Minas Gerais, publicou edital de concurso público n° 01/2014, cuja realização ficará sob a responsabilidade da organizadora Sociedade de Desenvolvimento Vale dos Bandeirantes – Noroeste Concursos. O certame oferece 50 vagas para profissionais de níveis fundamental, médio e superior, por salários de até R$ 1.884,25, em carga horária de 112,30h mensais para o cargo de professor e para os demais cargos a carga horária será de 10 a 40 horas semanais.

As vagas são para os cargos de Calceteiro, Coveiro, Jardineiro, Lixeiro, Mecânico, Motorista II, Operador de Máquinas Pesadas, Pedreiro, Profissional Braçal, Profissional de Serviços Gerais, Servente Escolar, Agente de Administração, Agente Fiscal, Auxiliar de Vigilância Sanitária, Monitor, Assistente Social, Enfermeiro, Fonoaudiólogo, Médico Cardiologista, Médico Ortopedista, Médico Pediatra, Nutricionista e Professor Nível Superior – Pré-Escolar 1º a 4º ciclo do Ensino Fundamental.

As inscrições, nos valores de R$ 20,00 a R$ 70,00, deverão ser efetuadas, única e exclusivamente, pela internet no endereço eletrônico www.noroesteconcursos.com.br no período de 26 de maio até 16 de junho de 2014.

A prova objetiva será aplicada no Município de Poço Fundo/MG, na data provável de 20 de julho de 2014, das 9h até às 12h para os cargos do período da Manhã, e das 14h às 17h para os cargos do período da Tarde, com duração de 03h de prova em ambos os períodos.

A confirmação da data e as informações definitivas sobre horário e local para a realização das provas serão divulgadas oportunamente por meio de Edital de Convocação, através dos endereços eletrônicos www.pocofundo.mg.gov.br e www.noroesteconcursos.com.br.

A validade do concurso será de 2 anos, prorrogável, a critério da Administração, por igual período.

Confira aqui o edital do Certame e se prepare para esta grande oportunidade