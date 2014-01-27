SAÍDA DA ÁGUA LIMPA EM REFORMA – TRÂNSITO DESVIADO

Veículos que precisam ir ou voltar do bairro Mãe Rainha ou seguir para o bairro Água Limpa estão tendo que fazer um trajeto diferente nesta segunda-feira (27). Parte da rua Antônio Pires Franco, a partir da esquina com a Rua dos Ávilas (perto do bar do João) até o Posto do Gaspar, está com o trânsito impedido por conta de uma reforma no calçamento.

A alternativa é utilizar o prolongamento da rua Ferreira de Assis, seguindo para a rua Camilo Silva (prolongamento da Manoel Abrahão Filho), tanto para entrar como sair do centro. O trânsito está um pouco complicado nesta manhã, exatamente porque muita gente, ainda sem saber o que está ocorrendo, acaba seguindo para o local das obras, o que gera um excesso de carros naquela área.

A previsão é de que a obra dure pelo menos até boa parte desta terça-feira (28), quando então a via será liberada.

No entanto, alguns moradores e motoristas até já sugerem que, após os trabalhos, a rua em reforma seja utilizada como mão única, apenas para saída da cidade, e que as que agora servem como desvio passem a ser oficialmente usadas para chegada ao centro… Fica a dica!