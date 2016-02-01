SAI A SENTENÇA DOS ASSASSINOS DE JOÃO CARLOS

admin
1AB

Réus ficaram o tempo todo de cabeça baixa

Saiu no inicio da noite desta terça-feira (2) o resultado do julgamento de Gleidson Justino e Washington Marcelo da Silva, réus confessos de homícidio cometido em novembro de 2014 contra João Carlos de Souza.

Washington pegou sete anos de prisão em regime semi-aberto (pode sair da cadeia para trabalhar e apenas dormir no cárcere), mas Gleidson, o “BemBem”, pegou 14 anos de prisão, iniciados em regime fechado.

Para as familias dos réus, o resultado não foi tão ruim quanto se esperava, mas os parentes da vítima não gostaram muito do resultado, pois esperavam penas mais rígidas.

O advogado de Washington, Dr. Adilson, afirmou que está satisfeito, pois conseguiu livrar seu cliente de uma qualificadora (o que aumentaria sua punição), mas o de Gleidson, Dr. Robson, garante que vai recorrrer.

Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues

2A

Juiza Fernanda Moura profere sentença. Pena mais leve para Washington, e mais pesada para Gleidson

5

Promotor Dr. Vagner foi o responsável pela acusação

4

Dr. Robson, advogado de Gleidson, afirma que vai recorrer

3

Defensor de Washington, Dr. Adilson, disse estar satisfeito com o resultado

