SAI A SENTENÇA DOS ASSASSINOS DE JOÃO CARLOS

Saiu no inicio da noite desta terça-feira (2) o resultado do julgamento de Gleidson Justino e Washington Marcelo da Silva, réus confessos de homícidio cometido em novembro de 2014 contra João Carlos de Souza.
Washington pegou sete anos de prisão em regime semi-aberto (pode sair da cadeia para trabalhar e apenas dormir no cárcere), mas Gleidson, o “BemBem”, pegou 14 anos de prisão, iniciados em regime fechado.
Para as familias dos réus, o resultado não foi tão ruim quanto se esperava, mas os parentes da vítima não gostaram muito do resultado, pois esperavam penas mais rígidas.
O advogado de Washington, Dr. Adilson, afirmou que está satisfeito, pois conseguiu livrar seu cliente de uma qualificadora (o que aumentaria sua punição), mas o de Gleidson, Dr. Robson, garante que vai recorrrer.
Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues
