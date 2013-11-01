SÁBADO “QUENTE” PARA A POLICIA MILITAR

Pelo visto, o fim de semana resolveu começar já com muito trabalho para a Policia Militar. Motorista embriagado, usuário de drogas sem controle e até procura por albergado que estaria andando armado foram, de cara, as primeiras ocorrências enfrentadas pelas guarnições de Machado e Poço Fundo na noite deste sábado (9).
Em Machado, o motorista de uma caminhonete, que seguia em alta velocidade pela avenida Ricardo Anone Filho, por pouco não causa uma tragédia. Ele perdeu o controle da direção ao passar por uma curva e saiu da pista. Segundo testemunhas, o carro capotou por várias vezes e foi parar na pracinha do Marine. O jovem e suas quatro acompanhantes, todas menores de idade, foram levados para o Pronto Atendimento. Uma das garotas teria sofrido uma séria lesão no ombro. Segundo a policia, o condutor apresentava fortes sinais de embriaguez e teria agido de maneira violenta no hospital. Ele e as meninas foram conduzidos à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, onde provavelmente seria ratificada sua prisão em flagrante.
Depois disso, já na madrugada de domingo (10), a PM recebeu informações de que um outro rapaz, que seria usuário de drogas, causava uma grande confusão no Jardim das Oliveiras. Ele estaria promovendo uma quebradeira e incomodando vizinhos com uma postura violenta e com gritos. Uma guarnição estava atendendo à ocorrência enquanto fechávamos esta notícia.
Em Poço Fundo, também na noite de sábado, um rapaz que cumpre pena em regime de albergue, e que nem deveria estar nas ruas neste dia e horário, teria se aproximado de policiais militares e afirmado que precisava “acertar contas com alguém”. Depois, já mais distante, mas bastante alterado, demonstrou que portava uma arma de fogo, fugindo em seguida numa motocicleta, sem maiores dados. Ele foiprocurado durante toda a noite, e acabou preso na manhã do domingo (10), no apartamento em que estava hospedado com o irmão. No dia seguinte, já estava nas ruas novamente.
Detalhes sobre estas e outras ocorrências do fim de semana, nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
Em Machado, uma caminhonete capotou e deixou cinco feridos. Motorista foi preso, pois dirigia embriagado (foto cedida por internauta)
Em Poço Fundo, guarnições procuram por albergado que estaria andando armado pelas ruas da cidade
I was just looking for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
cheap christian louboutin cheap louis vuitton wallets tory burch handbags
JE VOIS DÉJÀ LE TRUC !!! WAOOOOOOH QUE J AI ENVIE DE LA PHOTOGRAPHIER COMME CA !!!
Schön geschrieben! Ich bin auch gerade am ausmisten, u.a. Fand ich 400 Teelichte, damit könnte man schon fast ein Konzert ausleuchten, und andere kuriose Dinge die man eigentlich nicht braucht, aber oft geschenkt bekommt gegen seinen Wunsch. Mach weiter, es lebt sich ohne den Kram viel besser.
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, thanks .
I just want to tell you that I am very new to weblog and absolutely liked your blog. Probably I’m want to bookmark your website . You definitely have wonderful posts. Regards for revealing your web-site.
It’s actually near extremely difficult to find well-informed individual on this theme, although you look like you realize which you’re posting on! Regards
Genuinely entertaining knowledge you’ll have mentioned, warm regards for writing.
Hiya there, just started to be mindful of your blog site through yahoo, and found that it is seriously useful. I will appreciate if you decide to retain this.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
Simply four stars considering that it seems like the cushion top on that stores a bunch of heat energy in – with any luck my aged topper is going to eliminate that.
I simply have to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and clearly admired your site. Very possible I am likely to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have impressive article information. Like it for telling with us your main domain report
I merely have to advise you that I am new to putting up a blog and really adored your post. Very possible I am going to remember your blog post . You literally have extraordinary article material. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us all of your web post
Highly alluring data that you have remarked, thank you for putting up.
Modify after nearly 2 years: Mattress is still keeping up terrific. Great purchase for a mattress without awful chemicals. That is incredibly pleasant and also looks to be properly created.
Hello here, just started to be alert to your article through Bing, and have found that it’s really beneficial. I’ll truly appreciate should you carry on this post.
It is actually near not possible to encounter well-updated users on this subject, but you seem like you be aware of exactly what you’re indicating! Bless You
Fairly intriguing details you’ll have remarked, thanks a lot for setting up.
Wow thanks for this posting i find it hard to seeexceptionalinformation out there when it comes to this subject matterappreciate for the blog post
Hey there, just started to be familiar with your weblog through Google, and have found that it’s seriously informational. I’ll be grateful for in the event you continue on this approach.
It’s actually near close to impossible to come across well-informed women and men on this content, still you come across as like you comprehend the things you’re writing about! Thanks A Lot
I simply have to inform you you that I am new to online blogging and extremely admired your website. Likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You absolutely have memorable article blog posts. Be Grateful For it for discussing with us your domain write-up
You reallyactually make it seemappear so easyreally easy with yourtogether with youralong with your presentation howeverbut I in findingfindto find this topicmatter to be reallyactually somethingone thing whichthat I thinkI feelI believe I wouldI mightI’d neverby no means understand. It kind of feelsIt sort of feelsIt seems too complicatedcomplex and veryextremely widebroadextensivelargevasthuge for me. I amI’m taking a looklookinghaving a look forwardahead for youron yourin yourto your nextsubsequent postsubmitpublishput up, I willI’ll try toattempt to get the hangholdgraspclingdangle of it!
Pretty! This wasThis has been a reallyan extremelyan incredibly wonderful postarticle. Thank you forThanks forMany thanks for providingsupplying this informationthis infothese details.
Extraordinarily significant resources you’ll have stated, thank you so much for submitting.
I simply need to show you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely loved your work. Most likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You absolutely have impressive article material. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us the best blog document
Gday here, just got receptive to your blog site through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is pretty good. I will appreciate if you retain this idea.
It certainly is practically extremely difficult to find well-advised visitors on this subject, nonetheless you seem like you comprehend exactly what you’re talking about! Bless You
It’s almost unattainable to see well-aware individuals on this area, fortunately you look like you understand whatever you’re indicating! With Thanks