SÁBADO “QUENTE” PARA A POLICIA MILITAR

Pelo visto, o fim de semana resolveu começar já com muito trabalho para a Policia Militar. Motorista embriagado, usuário de drogas sem controle e até procura por albergado que estaria andando armado foram, de cara, as primeiras ocorrências enfrentadas pelas guarnições de Machado e Poço Fundo na noite deste sábado (9).

Em Machado, o motorista de uma caminhonete, que seguia em alta velocidade pela avenida Ricardo Anone Filho, por pouco não causa uma tragédia. Ele perdeu o controle da direção ao passar por uma curva e saiu da pista. Segundo testemunhas, o carro capotou por várias vezes e foi parar na pracinha do Marine. O jovem e suas quatro acompanhantes, todas menores de idade, foram levados para o Pronto Atendimento. Uma das garotas teria sofrido uma séria lesão no ombro. Segundo a policia, o condutor apresentava fortes sinais de embriaguez e teria agido de maneira violenta no hospital. Ele e as meninas foram conduzidos à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, onde provavelmente seria ratificada sua prisão em flagrante.

Depois disso, já na madrugada de domingo (10), a PM recebeu informações de que um outro rapaz, que seria usuário de drogas, causava uma grande confusão no Jardim das Oliveiras. Ele estaria promovendo uma quebradeira e incomodando vizinhos com uma postura violenta e com gritos. Uma guarnição estava atendendo à ocorrência enquanto fechávamos esta notícia.

Em Poço Fundo, também na noite de sábado, um rapaz que cumpre pena em regime de albergue, e que nem deveria estar nas ruas neste dia e horário, teria se aproximado de policiais militares e afirmado que precisava “acertar contas com alguém”. Depois, já mais distante, mas bastante alterado, demonstrou que portava uma arma de fogo, fugindo em seguida numa motocicleta, sem maiores dados. Ele foiprocurado durante toda a noite, e acabou preso na manhã do domingo (10), no apartamento em que estava hospedado com o irmão. No dia seguinte, já estava nas ruas novamente.

Em Machado, uma caminhonete capotou e deixou cinco feridos. Motorista foi preso, pois dirigia embriagado (foto cedida por internauta)

Em Poço Fundo, guarnições procuram por albergado que estaria andando armado pelas ruas da cidade