SÁBADO JÁ COMEÇA QUENTE EM MACHADO

Pelo visto, este sábado (23) parece estar sendo a continuidade da correria do dia de ontem para a Policia Militar. Acidente e tentativa de assalto tem movimentado guarnições pela cidade e região.
No Morro do Cemitério, nesta manhã, um caminhão não deu conta de fazer a subida e acabou voltando pela avenida. O veículo desceu por um barranco e por muita sorte não causou uma tragédia na rodovia BR 267, onde foi parar. Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido. (Assista a um vídeo feito por um de nossos leitores, e veja como ficou o caminhão: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=390854197713073&set=p.390854197713073&type=2&theater#)
Nesta mesma manhã, um ladrão se deu mal ao tentar roubar uma moto, nas imediações da rodovia MG 179. O dono do veículo reagiu quando o bandido colocou a arma na cintura, para assumir a direção, e conseguiu tomar o revólver calibre .32 que ele usava. Ambos entraram em luta corporal e segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, disparos chegaram a ser efetuados, atingindo a vitima de raspão na cabeça. O ladrão havia assaltado um posto de combustíveis na noite de ontem (sexta-feria, 22) em Paraguaçu e fugido para Machado, onde teria inclusive trocado tiros com a PM, mas ao tentar escapar caiu da motocicleta que conduzia. Ele se escondeu num matagal e esperou até de manhã para tentar o novo roubo.
O rastreamento continua.
