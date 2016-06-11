RONNIE VENCE MAIS UMA EM PERDÕES

O kartista poço-fundense Ronnie Valdo Ferreira está cada vez mais próximo do titulo em um dos torneios dos quais participa. Em Perdões neste sábado (11), o gimirinense chegou na frente de todo mundo na categoria F400. Ba segunda posição, chegou outro barriga-verde, José Afonso. Ronnie ainda garantiu um terceiro lugar na Sprinter. Os resultados garantiram não só belos troféus como também a manutenção da liderança do certame.

Os corredores voltaram para Poço Fundo trazendo a confiança de que mais um título está bem próximo, e preparados para uma atividade especial no próximo fim de semana: vão correr na própria terra, mas não em competição, e sim numa apresentação de kart do 1º Encontro de Carros Antigos de Poço Fundo, no dia 19.

Nós vamos estar lá pra ver, e você?