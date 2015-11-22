RISCO DE DESMORONAMENTO DE TERRA NA MANOEL ABRAHÃO FILHO

Moradores de duas residências do prolongamento da rua Manoel Abrahão Filho, em Poço Fundo, podem sofrer um sério transtorno se as chuvas voltarem a cair de forma mais intensa. Um barranco que vem passando por intervenções de máquinas da Prefeitura se tornou totalmente instável, e um provável desmoronamento pode levar um bocado de terra para dentro das moradias.
Nossa reportagem constatou este fato durante uma visita à área para tirar fotos panorâmicas do Centro. Ao subir no caminho aberto pelas pás carregadeiras, descobrimos uma grande rachadura, que em caso de novas infiltrações fatalmente se transformará numa grande enxurrada de barro.
Pode ser que a consequência seja apenas muita sujeira, ou pode haver problemas maiores. De qualquer forma, tratamos de cumprir com nosso papel de informar e alertar, repassando o problema ao Ouvidor da Prefeitura, Alexandre Ferreira, mesmo sendo dia de folga. Este, por sua vez, prometeu avaliar o caso, ou pelo menos tentar encontrar alguém que possa executar essa tarefa. Aguardamos, torcendo para que os temores não se confirmem.
Confira no video abaixo o que detectamos no local
