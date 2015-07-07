RÉU CONFESSO DE HOMICÍDIO CONTRA EX-MULHER É CONDENADO PELO JÚRI

O Tribunal do Júri condenou, nesta terça-feira (7), o servente Willian Ferreira pelo assassinato de Marilia Peres, ocorrido em fevereiro do ano passado. A pena dosada pelo Juiz Fernando Tamburini é de 17 anos de prisão.
Para os jurados, Willian matou a ex-esposa por motivo fútil e sem lhe dar nenhuma chance de defesa. A punição só não foi ainda maior porque ele se entregou e confessou o crime. Familiares da vitima comemoraram o resultado, mas mesmo assim proferiram xingamentos ao acusado na sua saída para a Cadeia de Machado.
O advogado do réu, Luiz Henrique, já antecipou que vai recorrer da decisão, para tentar diminuir a pena.
Os detalhes de como foi o julgamento em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.
|Julgamento foi rápido. Sentença foi lida por volta das 15h15
|Plenária do Fórum ficou lotada durante todo a sessão
