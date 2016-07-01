RESUMÃO DA SEGUNDA NOITE DE CARNAVAL

As escolas de samba de Poço Fundo deram show e fizeram a galera se mexer na avenida José Evilásio Assi, na noite de ontem (sábado (6)), Acadêmicos foi a primeira a desfilar, com um enredo sobre a Pedra do Navio, e Império levou a bandeira contra o preconceito. Depois das passagens, povão pode se juntar diante do palco para acompanhar o show de Thainá Cardoso. Festa está boa e galera está colaborando, mas caso alguém queira se dedicar em estragar a festa, vai encontrar dezenas de policiais militares e outros tantos seguranças particulares, contratados para cuidar dos acessos ao recinto.