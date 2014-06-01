RESULTADOS DAS ELEIÇÕES 2014

Confira os resultados definitivos das Eleições 2014, em Poço Fundo e no estado, para os cargos de governador, senador e deputados federais e estaduais:
Deputado estadual (resultado municipal):
Deputado estadual (resultado estadual):
Deputado federal (resultado municipal):
Deputado federal (resultado estadual):
Governador (resultado municipal):
Governador (resultado estadual):
Senador (resultado municipal):
Senador (resultado estadual):
Presidente (resultado municipal):
Presidente (resultado estadual):
Obs.: Para saber os números, clique em cima do link e baixe o documento. Os índices de Machado e Carvalhópolis podem ser vistos em www.gazetamachadense.com.br.
Os dados são do TSE-MG (Tribunal Superior Eleitoral de Minas Gerais).
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I'm not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You're incredible! Thanks!
I wish I could craft such articles as this. Thank you very much.
