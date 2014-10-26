RESIDÊNCIAS VAZIAS EM DIA DE ELEIÇÃO SÃO ALVOS FÁCEIS PARA LADRÕES

Se você costuma sair para cumprir com a obrigação do voto e deixar sua casa vazia, vale o alerta: ladrões, de ocasião ou contumazes, se aproveitam deste tipo de facilidade para tentar invadir e furtar objetos de suas residências.

Na manhã deste domingo, pouco depois das 11h00, um caso do gênero ocorreu no bairro Piedade. Um homem quebrou o vidro da janela da moradia, com a intenção de roubar, mas foi flagrado por uma testemunha e fugiu. A Policia Militar foi acionada e está à procura do suspeito, que ao que parece trata-se de um andarilho.

Fica a dica: Seja na cidade ou na zona rural, se for sair, avise aos vizinhos, ou deixe alguém cuidando da área. Cães de guarda também ajudam. Tudo isso vale até mesmo para quem tem câmeras ou alarmes instalados.