RESERVA DE MAMONAL E BICHOS PEÇONHENTOS NO NOVA GIMIRIM

Que lotes abandonados pela cidade incomodam muita gente, isso é fato. Mas o que acontece com este terreno da rua Antonio Correa Filho ultrapassa qualquer limite do bom senso. A área foi totalmente deixada ao “Deus dará” pelos proprietários, e se tornou uma grande plantação de pés de mamonas, que se junta ao capim para sufocar até mesmo outras plantas (como vários pés de mandioca) que ainda tentam sobreviver no espaço. O resultado é óbvio: surgimento de bichos peçonhentos nas casas dos vizinhos, principalmente aranhas caranguejeiras, e também ratazanas assustadoras. Além disso, o ponto está mais que perfeito para que bandidos se escondam para cometer crimes ou guardar objetos ilicitos.

Pedidos de limpeza já teriam sido feitos, mas sem nenhuma resposta. A Prefeitura também teria sido procurada, mas não tomou providências. Fato é que do jeito que o mato está, logo será preciso pedir autorização ao IEF para fazer a limpeza.

A pedido de moradores da via, fomos ao local e constatamos que a situação realmente é caótica. Iremos repassar o problema aos órgãos competentes, em especial à Prefeitura e, se for o caso, as imagens ao Ministério Público, torcendo para que uma solução seja dada a este e a muitos outros casos da cidade.