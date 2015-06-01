RESERVA DE MAMONAL E BICHOS PEÇONHENTOS NO NOVA GIMIRIM

Que lotes abandonados pela cidade incomodam muita gente, isso é fato. Mas o que acontece com este terreno da rua Antonio Correa Filho ultrapassa qualquer limite do bom senso. A área foi totalmente deixada ao “Deus dará” pelos proprietários, e se tornou uma grande plantação de pés de mamonas, que se junta ao capim para sufocar até mesmo outras plantas (como vários pés de mandioca) que ainda tentam sobreviver no espaço. O resultado é óbvio: surgimento de bichos peçonhentos nas casas dos vizinhos, principalmente aranhas caranguejeiras, e também ratazanas assustadoras. Além disso, o ponto está mais que perfeito para que bandidos se escondam para cometer crimes ou guardar objetos ilicitos.
Pedidos de limpeza já teriam sido feitos, mas sem nenhuma resposta. A Prefeitura também teria sido procurada, mas não tomou providências. Fato é que do jeito que o mato está, logo será preciso pedir autorização ao IEF para fazer a limpeza.
A pedido de moradores da via, fomos ao local e constatamos que a situação realmente é caótica. Iremos repassar o problema aos órgãos competentes, em especial à Prefeitura e, se for o caso, as imagens ao Ministério Público, torcendo para que uma solução seja dada a este e a muitos outros casos da cidade.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by way of Google whilst searching for a comparable matter, your site came up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
is there a a kind of detector in which my discussion lover would not be aware that i actually made use of cam recorder? merely ensuring below.
würde mir davon eine neue Brille machen lassen,mit meiner jetzigen bin ich sehr unzufrieden
coupon codes avistar parking http://absorbingmirth637.beeplog.com/716631_5301778.htm
Great article! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for now not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)|
Iím not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later on. Cheers
Pro Who Seems To Be Terrified Of men.
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a wonderful task in this topic!
coupon codes avis rental car http://www.cbs8.com/story/32441146/get-the-best-deals-by-using-discount-coupons-provided-by-savingplaza
I dugg some of you post as I cerebrated they were invaluable very useful
car rental coupon codes avis http://www.phoenixnewsdesk.com/story/87769/get-the-best-deals-by-using-discount-coupons-provided-by-savingplaza.html
eu gostei desse site e fiz trabalho com ele é bom obrigada
Doubly it is understood as that
bacchusmi
I do trust all of the concepts you’ve introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos.
agradesco por las veces que me pucieron en orasion amen
C’est l’idГ©e simplement excellente
[url=http://Www.jp-access.net/access_data/inc/redirect.php?redirect=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cumpussy.top%2F]racoonmi[/url]
Que ?
File not found.
File not found.
http://www.policeezine.com/forum/showthread.php?94261-dm5i5rm-Astrology-Readings&p=127274#post127274
File not found.
Hej! Jag letar frenetiskt efter matbordsstolar och den på bilden längst ner är ju ett praktexempel på en sådan! Vad heter den? Tack för en evigt inspirerande blogg!
Il arrive ainsi. Nous examinerons cette question.
[url=http://rexuiz.top/]shooter shooter game[/url]
Nice blog here! Also your site so much up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate link in your host? I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
[url=http://rexuiz.top/]free online bubble shooter[/url]
Wacker, Sie hat der einfach ausgezeichnete Gedanke besucht
online multiplayer shooter http://rexuiz.top/
Ich tue Abbitte, dass sich eingemischt hat… Ich finde mich dieser Frage zurecht. Ist fertig, zu helfen.
shooter free first person http://rexuiz.top/
This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
games play online shooter http://rexuiz.top/
Yes I am also in look for of Flash tutorials, as I desire to learn more about flash, thus if you have please post it at this place.
free online fps games http://rexuiz.top/
Ha comprendido no todo.
I just want to tell you that I’m beginner to blogging and actually loved your web blog. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You definitely have incredible well written articles. Many thanks for revealing your website page.
Might be almost unthinkable to encounter well-updated individual on this niche, and yet you come across as like you fully grasp the things you’re writing on! Many Thanks
Noticeably enlightening specifics that you have stated, thanks a lot for adding.
Hi folks there, just turned alert to your webpage through Bing, and discovered that it is pretty good. I will be grateful for if you continue this idea.
I let that perform it is actually point for 24 hrs without resting on it permitting that to complete as well as extend after being actually wrapped, as was proposed.
I simply have to share it with you that I am new to blogging and incredibly liked your information. Likely I am likely to store your blog post . You definitely have magnificent article content. Like it for sharing with us your current web document
It really is nearly impossible to come across well-advised viewers on this matter, but you appear like you realize the things you’re raving about! Excellent
Howdy here, just turned out to be familiar with your blog page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s pretty beneficial. I will truly appreciate if you decide to carry on this post.
It’s mostly not possible to find well-advised americans on this content, but you come across as like you fully understand the things that you’re revealing! Thank You
I switched all night and tossed, attempted to include pillows where my shoulder contacted and also my hip to no avail.
Incredibly entertaining data you have remarked, say thanks a lot for writing.
I really intend to tell you that I am new to online blogging and absolutely adored your information. Very possible I am likely to save your blog post . You truly have magnificent article material. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your favorite website information
After checking outlooking atlooking intolooking overexploringgoing over a few of thea number of thea handful of the blog postsblog articlesarticles on your websiteweb sitesiteweb pageblog, I trulyI reallyI honestlyI seriously like yourappreciate your way oftechnique of bloggingwriting a blog. I bookmarkedsavedbook markedbook-markedaddedsaved as a favorite it to my bookmark websitesitewebpage list and will be checking back soonin the near future. Please check outTake a look atPlease visit my web sitewebsite as welltoo and let me knowtell me what you thinkhow you feelyour opinion.