REMOÇÃO DE DINAMITE PARA CENTRO DE SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

Ladrões que tentaram explodir o caixa eletrônico da pequena agência bancária do Bradesco, em São João da Mata (MG), nesta sexta-feira (15), não conseguiram, de fato, levar nenhum montante, mas, sem dúvida, causaram um grande alvoroço na comunidade. O centro da cidade teve que ser interditado para que o homens do GATE (Grupo de Ações Táticas Especiais), vindos de Belo Horizonte (MG), pudessem fazer o recolhimento de uma banana de dinamite que o trio de meliantes deixou para trás, após uma frustrada tentativa de detoná-la.

O fato virou atração na cidade. Dezenas de curiososos, com suas máquinas e celulares, fizeram questão de acompanhar a movimentação, apesar dos ínumeros avisos de perigo feitos pelos policiais militares, e quem podia gravava tudo que conseguia captar, para depois contar a história a quem não viu.

No entanto, a ação de remoção, que, a princípio, precisa mesmo ser cercada de alta segurança, foi relativamente rápida e simples. O explosivo foi acondicionado em um recipiente para posterior detonação em outro ambiente.

Depois disso, enfim, a rua foi liberada, bem como o espaço da agência bancária para os trabalhos da perícia.