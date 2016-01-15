REMOÇÃO DE DINAMITE PARA CENTRO DE SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

admin

São João da Mata - toninho rodrigues

Ladrões que tentaram explodir o caixa eletrônico da pequena agência bancária do Bradesco, em São João da Mata (MG), nesta sexta-feira (15), não conseguiram, de fato, levar nenhum montante, mas, sem dúvida, causaram um grande alvoroço na comunidade. O centro da cidade teve que ser interditado para que o homens do GATE (Grupo de Ações Táticas Especiais), vindos de Belo Horizonte (MG), pudessem fazer o recolhimento de uma banana de dinamite que o trio de meliantes deixou para trás, após uma frustrada tentativa de detoná-la.
O fato virou atração na cidade. Dezenas de curiososos, com suas máquinas e celulares, fizeram questão de acompanhar a movimentação, apesar dos ínumeros avisos de perigo feitos pelos policiais militares, e quem podia gravava tudo que conseguia captar, para depois contar a história a quem não viu.
No entanto, a ação de remoção, que, a princípio, precisa mesmo ser cercada de alta segurança, foi relativamente rápida e simples. O explosivo foi acondicionado em um recipiente para posterior detonação em outro ambiente.
Depois disso, enfim, a rua foi liberada, bem como o espaço da agência bancária para os trabalhos da perícia.

Remoção de dinamite em São João da Mata

Remoção de dinamite em São João da Mata

514 thoughts on "REMOÇÃO DE DINAMITE PARA CENTRO DE SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

  513. Cialis 20 Mg Tabletas Tamoxifen Citrate [url=http://bhdrugs.com]viagra[/url] Uk Online Pharmacy Airmidex Priligy 60 Mg Uk [url=http://rxdeal.net]priligy dosage[/url] Cialis Generika Per Paypal Eaton Amoxicillin Order Zithromax Without Prescription [url=http://call4ph.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Forum Pharmacy Online Le Viagra De Fakone [url=http://mxseo.net]kamagra gold 100mg review[/url] Viagra Donde Comprar Where Can I Buy Levaquin With Free Shipping Viagra Generico Fa Male Cialis Resultats [url=http://gemeds.com]foros de kamagra[/url] Canadain Phamacry

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.