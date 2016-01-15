Ladrões que tentaram explodir o caixa eletrônico da pequena agência bancária do Bradesco, em São João da Mata (MG), nesta sexta-feira (15), não conseguiram, de fato, levar nenhum montante, mas, sem dúvida, causaram um grande alvoroço na comunidade. O centro da cidade teve que ser interditado para que o homens do GATE (Grupo de Ações Táticas Especiais), vindos de Belo Horizonte (MG), pudessem fazer o recolhimento de uma banana de dinamite que o trio de meliantes deixou para trás, após uma frustrada tentativa de detoná-la.
O fato virou atração na cidade. Dezenas de curiososos, com suas máquinas e celulares, fizeram questão de acompanhar a movimentação, apesar dos ínumeros avisos de perigo feitos pelos policiais militares, e quem podia gravava tudo que conseguia captar, para depois contar a história a quem não viu.
No entanto, a ação de remoção, que, a princípio, precisa mesmo ser cercada de alta segurança, foi relativamente rápida e simples. O explosivo foi acondicionado em um recipiente para posterior detonação em outro ambiente.
Depois disso, enfim, a rua foi liberada, bem como o espaço da agência bancária para os trabalhos da perícia.
REMOÇÃO DE DINAMITE PARA CENTRO DE SÃO JOÃO DA MATA
SH, contar o que você sentiu naquela madrugada é das contribuições mais interessantes para o blog. Obrigado. Só não consigo ver o bloqueio da seleção de Ênio como bom. O mais curioso é você reportar as novidades da fase de profissionalização do vôlei naquele momento. Quem diria que apenas 8 anos depois o Brasil já figuraria entre as quatro forças de torneios olímpicos. Desde 92, o Brasil nunca deixou de estar entre as semifinalistas.
