REGISTRADO PRIMEIRO ACIDENTE FATAL DE 2014 EM POÇO FUNDO

Nem bem terminaram as festas e a Polícia Militar de Poço Fundo registrou, já na manhã do último domingo (5), o primeiro acidente fatal do ano. Peterson Willian Mariano, um jovem de apenas 24 anos, morreu após atingir um barranco com a moto que conduzia. Segundo testemunhas, o rapaz bateu violentamente com a cabeça no chão e nem mesmo o capacete evitou sua morte no local.

Durante o atendimento, os militares descobriram que Peterson, que era entregador, não tinha habilitação e, por isso, sua motocicleta foi apreendida e removida ao pátio credenciado. A Perícia esteve no local e a Polícia Civil irá investigar o que pode ter causado o acidente- até agora uma incógnita.

Detalhes na próxima edição impressa do JPF.