RAPAZ QUE ESTAVA DESAPARECIDO É ENCONTRADO MORTO

Chegou ao fim, na tarde desta quinta-feira (25), a incansável busca por Mateus Donizete de Oliveira, o Zetinho, realizada por seus familiares do bairro Córrego do Ouro, zona rural de Poço Fundo. O homem, que tinha 37 anos e sofria de problemas mentais, foi encontrado morto em meio a um cafezal na região entre os bairros Jacutinga e Cachoeira Grande. Um lavrador que trabalhava no local deparou com o corpo numa das ruas e não demorou para que o reconhecesse. Logo, parentes do rapaz foram informados do fato, bem como a Policia Militar.

A Perícia já esteve no local e o corpo seria removido para o Instituto Médico Legal de Alfenas, para os devidos exames, embora não haja, em princípio, nenhum sinal de violência no cadáver.

Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.