RAJADA DE VENTO ASSUSTA MORADORES

by admin

Uma forte rajada de vento, que não durou mais que dois minutos, deixou muitos moradores de Poço Fundo apavorados na madrugada desta segunda-feira (17). Telhados foram danificados, muita sujeira ficou espalhada pela cidade e até mesmo uma torre de internet foi atingida, deixando um bocado de usuários sem acesso à rede (inclusive este repórter que vos escreve).
Felizmente, ninguém se feriu e a ventania não durou tempo suficiente para causar estragos mais sérios. Logo após, uma chuva calma caiu sobre a cidade até o período da manhã, prenúncio de quedas de temperatura nos próximos dias.

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.