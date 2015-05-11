RAIOS ASSUSTAM E CAUSAM PREJUÍZOS EM POÇO FUNDO

A tempestade de raios que caiu sobre a região na noite deste domingo (10) não assustou apenas pelos clarões e pelo barulho. Equipamentos de telecomunicações, como a retransmissão de TV aberta e internet, foram danificados, e moradores de alguns pontos da cidade, especialmente da rua Arcanjo Mendes, tiveram prejuízos. Por sorte, ninguém ficou ferido, mas o risco de acidentes mais graves foi grande.
Numa das residências visitadas pelo JPF, o proprietário perdeu TVs, receptores, componentes de informática, toda a fiação da cozinha, a máquina de lavar e por muito pouco não viu a casa incendiada, já que até a mangueira do gás se soltou por conta de uma das faíscas. Outros moradores também tiveram perdas na mesma área.
Institutos meteorológicos anunciam que devem cair novas chuvas na região ainda hoje, mas não antecipam se haverá ocorrência de raios. Fato é que muita gente não dormiu de domingo para segunda, e provavelmente vai demorar para se recuperar do susto.
Em tempo: No inicio da tarde desta segunda-feira, o sinal da rede aberta de tV voltou a funcionar parcialmente. Alguns canais ainda permaneciam fora do ar.
