QUINTAL VIRA NINHO DE ESCORPIÕES

by admin

Moradores da Rua João de Paula Ferreira estão apavorados. Uma grande quantidade de escorpiões tem invadido algumas residências, e a origem está mais que clara para todos os que os encontram: o lixo acumulado no quintal de uma casa, que além disso está tomado por um grande matagal.
A moradia está praticamente abandonada. O dono, um idoso, mora no Asilo, mas a visita frequentemente. No entanto, ao invés de limpar o quintal, segundo vizinhos, ele simplesmente leva diversos objetos encontrados na rua, jogando tudo por ali. Por isso, o terreno está lotado de madeira, latas, telhas, tijolos e outros materiais, que são cobertos por trepadeiras e outros tipos de plantas.
Com o surgimento dos aracnídeos, foram feitos pedidos à Vigilância Sanitária, para que providências fossem tomadas, mas nada foi feito.
Diante disso, alguns vizinhos procuraram nossa reportagem, para dar publicidade ao fato e solicitar orientações. De casas próximas, fizemos imagens que comprovam o problema, e encaminhamos ao Ministério Público, que já está tomando providências.
Aguardamos os resultados e repassaremos detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

 

 

 

 

 

