QUATRO FERIDOS EM ACIDENTE ENVOLVENDO MOTO E CARRO NO TREVO

Mais um grave acidente envolvendo carro e moto deixou quatro pessoas feridas, uma delas em estado grave, no inicio da noite da última quinta-feira (2), no trevo de Poço Fundo.

Segundo as primeiras informações, um Fiat Uno atravessava a pista para fazer o contorno da rotatória rumo a Machado, quando foi atingido em cheio na lateral esquerda por uma Honda CG 150 Titan,

O motociclista, um jovem que tem aparentemente 20 anos de idade, sofreu escoriações e uma fratura exposta no tornozelo direito. O condutor do carro, sua esposa e seu filho adolescente também foram encaminhados ao Pronto Atendimento, em princípio com ferimentos leves.

Continuamos acompanhando o caso, e você terá detalhes assim que eles forem divulgados.