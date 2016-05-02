QUASE TUDO PREPARADO!

Ultimos ajustes no recinto fechado do Carnaval 2016 de Poço Fundo, que começa hoje, oficialmente à partir das 21h00, com desfile de blocos e, logo após, show com a banda Quebraê. Som já está praticamente montado, bem como últimos detalhes da estrutura. Para a abertura, já é esperada uma grande movimentação de foliões, tanto da cidade como de outros municípios. (Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues)