QUANDO A SELVA ENCONTRA A CIDADE…

A cena causava, ao mesmo tempo, surpresa e comoção. Uma grande ave selvagem estava dependurada num fio energizado da rede de média tensão da rua Agenor de Souza Dias. Provavelmente, ela morreu eletrocutada de noite ou de madrugada, mas foi avistada na manhã da sexta-feira (18). Marcos de Paiva, o Marcão, seguia para o trabalho quando viu a cena e chamou nossa reportagem. Ele também acionou a Cemig para a retirada do animal, pois algumas crianças já tentavam derrubá-lo do fio com pedaços de pau, correndo perigo. O belo pássaro acabou caindo sozinho, depois de chamar a atenção de muita gente que passava por ali.

