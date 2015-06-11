“QUADRILHA DOS TRATORES” COMEÇA A SER DESMANTELADA

A Policia Civil de Machado prendeu, no decorrer desta semana, quatro pessoas suspeitas de envolvimento em uma quadrilha de roubo, adulteração e revenda de tratores. O grupo também pode estar ligado a furtos de gado e outros crimes cometidos na região.

As investigações começaram em 2014, com uma grande apreensão de máquinas de diversas marcas em propriedades de Machado e da região, e com a prisão do quarteto em Machado e Poço Fundo, os trabalhos entram na fase de identificação de outros membros, o que com certeza deverá ocasionar o desmantelamento da quadrilha.

Quem são os envolvidos, a participação de cada um deles e os desdobramentos deste caso, você acompanha nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.