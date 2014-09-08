PUBLICADO RESULTADO PRELIMINAR DO CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA

O site da organizadora do Concurso da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, Noroeste Concursos, publicou, nesta segunda-feira (8), o resultado preliminar do certame, realizado no último dia 17 de Agosto. O resultado final deverá ser confirmado apenas após possíveis recursos, para os quais inclusive há um link disponível na página.

Clique aqui e confira o edital e a classificação dos candidatos de todos os cargos.

