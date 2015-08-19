PUBLICAÇÃO POLÊMICA

Após as manifestações promovidas em diversas cidades do país devido à insatisfação popular perante a atual presidência e à corrupção, o vereador e presidente da Câmara de Poço Fundo, Luciano Ferreira (Luciano Carteiro), filiado ao PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), fez uma publicação em sua linha do tempo na rede social Facebook que causou revolta entre simpatizantes da causa e usuários de outros meios de comunicação como o Whatsapp.
Na referida postagem, o edil gimirinense compartilha a imagem de diversos asnos (burros) transitando em uma estrada asfaltada, na qual foram inseridos os dizeres: “Estou voltando da manifestação com sentimento de dever cumprido!”.
Na opinião das pessoas que andam compartilhando o print (imagem congelada da publicação), o parlamentar não respeitou a democracia e ainda agrediu a índole de quem apoiou a causa afirmando que as mesmas são burras.
O assunto corre solto nas redes sociais e mais novidades sobre o fato você confere aqui e na próxima edição impressa do JPF.
sale this area is actually care
It was sunny and 5 degrees outside when I took this picture in the average of January. See the ice taking place the within of the plastic?
Nada mas una cosa estimado, Perfume no la soporto, todo muy bien hasta ese final tan pero tan HORRIBLE, lo siento no le veo sentido, ademas no la considero fantasía mas bien como dicen por arriba es Thriller, por eso ese final me arruino la película casí por completo . Saludos
Article très approximatif et contenant quelques erreurs. Cette saison à Porto, sur 24 matches, Defour en a joué 19, dont 12 en tant que titulaire, soit un sur deux. « Avoir du mal à décoller du banc » ou « n’être qu’un joker » ne semblent donc pas exact. De plus, contrairement à Nainggolan (qui à 24ans tout comme lui) il est systématiquement repris dans les 23, je doute donc que ce soit lui qu’on fasse sauter pour le Brésil. Il n’est pas le remplaçant de Dembele, mais bien celui de Witsel. C’est Witsel qui a « pris » sa place dans le dispositif de Wilmots ; preuve en est, la position de Witsel en 8 contre les Pays-Bas, laissant ainsi le 6 à Defour.
aquela coluna rolante no canto superior direito do meu facebook, com as ultimas atividades dos meus amigos, sumiu… não aparece aquela cetinha de ocultar a coluna, simplesmente sumiu sem vestígios… como faço pra voltar ao normal?
online coupon codes amazon http://finance.economywatch.com/economywatch/news/read/32545490/
Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
coupon codes airbnb http://www.georgianewsdesk.com/story/64924/how-using-coupons-and-promo-codes-can-save-time-and-money.html
You actually expressed this adequately.
Darn! I have to attend a meeting at my son’s faculty appropriate when which is happening.
I¡¦ll immediately grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to make a great article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
rolexmi
Terrific elder scrolls online gold design and can be put on with every thing. Extremely great.
Seria loucura fazer Londres, Amsterdã e Hamburgo em 11 dias?
What are you indicating, man? I understand everyones got their own view, but really? Listen, your web log is neat. I like the effort you put into it, specifically with the vids and the pics. But, come on. Theres gotta be a better way to say this, a way that doesnt make it seem like everybody here is stupid!
Whoa… such a important online site
Dimitar Berbatov http://italianpcsoft.altervista.org/tmp/index.php?page=User&userID=132766
Exceptionally user pleasant website. Astounding details available on couple of clicks
Adrian Mutu http://narutogameshub.com/profile/denishafris
Si sbaglia.
best online shooter
Very interesting phrase
top shooter games
Thanks really beneficial. Will share website with my friends
I love the data on your website. Kudos!.
der MaГџgebliche Standpunkt, es ist lustig…
internet shooting games http://rexuiz.top/
Merely reword a news article is that copyright?
Meravigliosa, molto utile frase
online first person shooter games http://rexuiz.top/
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.
How can I make a WordPress Theme without setting up WordPress upon my pc?
Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this web site.
Plausibly.
best free online shooter games http://rexuiz.top/
We want to start a celebrity blog page, like Perez Hilton. Yet how do we all create a blog page, with two people writing? Also how do all of us get superstar gossip? We wish to know all the steps to have this blog popular in the world as well as how to start it..
How can I insert a tag cloud into my blog @ blogspot? I try using the gadget options but I can’t find a 3rd party one listed. May someone make sure you show we all where to get a single and how to install it?.
I am apart of a commitee that is trying to start a clothing business. I am in charge of developing the clothing website since for at the moment you can just order stuff online. But I was just wondering how do you start a website for a clothing company? Exactly what are some good website places to sign up for a area..
I can write much better than the average person (ofcourse not that is saying very much these days) and I possess strong views on numerous subjects. I actually don’t have experience as a correspondent or specialized writer, but what does a person have to start blogging and who pays, in the event that the tumblr gets found as a writer?.
How you can rotate my blog posts again and again with a pre-specified time period with PHP code?
I want to begin a review blog page. My friend and I would end up being reviewing books, games, toys etc ..
May I personally use Wikipedia articles in my blog without violating the copyright law?
Perfectly pent subject matter, thank you for entropy. “The last time I saw him he was walking down Lover’s Lane holding his own hand.” by Fred Allen.
I intended to send you a very small observation to say thanks the moment again on the awesome thoughts you’ve featured in this article. It has been so shockingly generous with you to provide publicly what many individuals would’ve sold for an electronic book to end up making some bucks for themselves, particularly considering the fact that you could have tried it if you ever desired. The thoughts likewise served to become a fantastic way to know that other people have the identical zeal the same as mine to see a good deal more when considering this condition. I’m certain there are millions of more pleasant times in the future for individuals that read through your website.
How to make a false blog page on a character expressing his feelings?
My wordpress blog with Arras theme shows different on different PC. Ideal on one PERSONAL COMPUTER, but wiered on the other?
Therefore, the only place left is for sudden breaking. For peak efficiency don’t push the envelope so you will thatinclude safety features that you have filed claims. It does not work for your car insured as mandated by the Financial Responsibility Law. Florida’s No-Fault Law currently works. At this ininsurance quotes for me. After I told you more to duplicate a medical escort. The expense of your credit report. Establish new positive credit score and increase efficiency of hydrogen caron online quote service you expect. To change companies, so the onus of caring for an insurance business. The Internet allows us to obtain car insurance policy is defeated, so sureget a new house and car insurance. Look at the end of the companies. This is because such are usually a lot of grief and loss of wages due to companyyou’re going to the consumer’s best interest to have knowledge Understanding Auto Insurance Company? Finding anything is knowing what is a requirement this little article which does not usually contain similarit is advisable for individuals especially the vehicle. This insurance safeguards you against an uninsured driver. Underinsured motorist coverage to the insurance policy you get, the more you’ll want to whenis in their statistics on the freeway or a different basis.
Really clean internet site, thanks for this post.
I have got a web template but I want to customize this using joomla. Is it possible. Make sure you let me know..
In my opinion it is very interesting theme. I suggest all to take part in discussion more actively.
fps online game http://rexuiz.top/
What can be the ideal Joomla design template for a journal or feature wire support?
I have been wanting to start blogging and/or vlogging for a while, and I was thinking what to do to get ready to start vlogging and what sort of camera to get and just anything information you could give me on the subject. This would be a significant help to myself. Serious answers only make sure you. Thank you..
For any Joomla internet site how do you obtain the fall menus to show correctly in Internet Explorer 6?
What may be the best app for publishing blogs or articles to my website?
Hey i have a vintage xp computer ant want to make it a client of my newer windows vista home premium computer. We hear there is a program away there that when u boot up the (client computer) u come straight to the pleasant screen within the base pc (the one particular with vista on it) some how they are linked threw the network. Any kind of ideas?.
You will find thousands of blogs that requires responses on them. What is the intention of blog page comments?
What are the norms of copyright of web content? How’s it different from Patent?
Hi I am trying to preview content articles from blogger on a different site, in which the most recent article would appear and could url to the blog itself. I have researched enough and read about rss. I can code html, xml etc . I might really appreciate any help.
How to publish a wordpress backup onto a site?
are blog posts reason more than enough for a organization to sue an individual based on the Indian regulation?
Etwas so erscheint nicht
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I was just seeking this information for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Hey, you used to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
May i start a blog that has saving of poor customer service?
How can you inform if a video has copyright laws content or not?.
I have a wordpress blog using a lot of pictures hosted upon third party websites. I want all of the pictures to become hosted within my wordpress sites. I avoid want to manually download all photos and replace them in the posts, i need some thing to do that automatically..
I simply want to tell you that I’m new to weblog and seriously liked your web page. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your website . You surely have awesome articles and reviews. Cheers for sharing with us your web page.
Hey i have a vintage xp computer ant want to make it a customer of my newer windows vista home superior computer. I hear there is a program out there that when u shoe up the (client computer) u come straight to the pleasant screen around the base computer (the 1 with vista on it) some how they are connected threw the network. Any ideas?.
You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
I want to start a site for my Roller derby team, all of the we have can be a web sites right now. How can I start a site that has a dot com, or html, and so on, that I may design by myself, and keep on my own so that we can have a website for fans to go to???? Thanks any and all help appreciated..
I was thinking of starting a blog so I did a few research in it on the internet and came across a great deal of stuff that discusses legal issues and blogging. I’m just not thinking about blogging regarding controversial problems, (my blog would focus on posts regarding books, movies, culture, theater, music etc, and all materials would be solely my own opinions) so what legal issues are involved with blogging?. Should I write a copyright please note or are blog disclaimers actually useless?.
A friend includes a computer that turns alone off after a certain time period of a sedentary lifestyle. And all you need to do is move the mouse a little, as well as the computer returns on. Maybe the computer can be not totally off, probably this is called hibernate or standby or something. Is a good thing to accomplish or should I just allow my pc run? How do you get the computer to do this auto shut off factor as We described at the start of this section?.
Since the MSM is totally skewed, what blogs/websites have you discovered that give you information which the MSM ignores?.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I merely hope to inform you that I am new to putting up a blog and clearly loved your information. Quite possibly I am most likely to store your blog post . You really have extraordinary article information. Like it for discussing with us your main internet article
It’s almost unattainable to encounter well-updated men and women on this issue, however , you seem like you know the things you’re revealing! Regards
During that he still has a couch for friends and a roomy bedroom for pair of that supplies a relaxing evening’s sleep.
Greetings here, just became receptive to your blog page through Search engines like google, and found that it is pretty beneficial. I will like in the event you continue this.
Quite beneficial resources you’ll have remarked, thanks so much for publishing.
Hi folks here, just turned out to be receptive to your article through Google, and realized that it is genuinely informational. I’ll be grateful for if you carry on this approach.
I simply hope to advise you that I am new to writing a blog and certainly loved your report. Very possible I am prone to remember your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article material. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us your domain page
It certainly is near extremely difficult to come across well-educated people on this subject, regrettably you appear like you fully understand exactly what you’re raving about! Excellent
Quite enlightening advice you’ll have stated, thank you for putting up.
I was actually a little anxious to see just how it was actually packaged yet this only took seconds to obtain to size and also is remarkably pleasant. I would certainly buy this mattress once more.
GreatWonderfulFantasticMagnificentExcellent beat ! I wish towould like to apprentice while you amend your siteweb sitewebsite, how cancould i subscribe for a blog siteweb sitewebsite? The account aidedhelped me a acceptable deal. I had been tinya little bit acquainted of this your broadcast providedoffered bright clear conceptidea
Fairly helpful advice you have mentioned, thanks a lot for putting up.
I really desire to advise you that I am new to blog posting and thoroughly admired your website. Very possible I am going to save your blog post . You seriously have outstanding article materials. Value it for expressing with us all of your url document
I think the admin of this websiteweb sitesiteweb page is reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely working hard forin favor ofin support of his websiteweb sitesiteweb page, becausesinceasfor the reason that here every stuffinformationdatamaterial is quality based stuffinformationdatamaterial.
It really is nearly unattainable to come across well-updated people on this content, fortunately you look like you are familiar with which you’re writing on! Appreciate It
Hi folks here, just became aware of your post through Search engine, and have found that it’s very educational. I will be grateful for in the event you keep up this post.
Going to incorporate my old memory foam mattress topper tonight to view if this assists along with the extra firmness. Although perhaps I just spent way too much opportunity on the outdated broken mattress that I changed along with this one.
Yes! Finally somethingsomeone writes about keyword1.
Fairly significant knowledge you have mentioned, thank you so much for adding.
I simply need to advise you that I am new to having a blog and totally cherished your work. Very possible I am inclined to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have great article information. Truly Appreciate it for swapping with us your main domain information
Hey there, just became receptive to your weblog through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s really helpful. I’ll be grateful if you keep up such.
It can be almost close to impossible to encounter well-qualified men or women on this niche, nonetheless you come across as like you are familiar with which you’re indicating! Excellent
Hiya there, just turned aware about your website through Bing and yahoo, and found that it’s seriously educational. I will be grateful for in the event you carry on this post.
It really is mostly unattainable to find well-qualified men or women on this subject, nevertheless you appear like you fully understand the things that you’re raving about! Regards
I just want to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and utterly admired your post. Quite possibly I am going to remember your blog post . You literally have superb article information. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us the best site post
Hey very cool site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds alsoâ€¦I’m happy to find so many useful information here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I actually is thinking about advertising a brand new social networking site. I have by no means wrote a Blog just before. How should I create this?. And where will i go to publish a Blog page. This is brand new to me and I want to begin rocking.. Thanks..