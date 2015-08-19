PUBLICAÇÃO POLÊMICA

Após as manifestações promovidas em diversas cidades do país devido à insatisfação popular perante a atual presidência e à corrupção, o vereador e presidente da Câmara de Poço Fundo, Luciano Ferreira (Luciano Carteiro), filiado ao PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), fez uma publicação em sua linha do tempo na rede social Facebook que causou revolta entre simpatizantes da causa e usuários de outros meios de comunicação como o Whatsapp.

Na referida postagem, o edil gimirinense compartilha a imagem de diversos asnos (burros) transitando em uma estrada asfaltada, na qual foram inseridos os dizeres: “Estou voltando da manifestação com sentimento de dever cumprido!”.

Na opinião das pessoas que andam compartilhando o print (imagem congelada da publicação), o parlamentar não respeitou a democracia e ainda agrediu a índole de quem apoiou a causa afirmando que as mesmas são burras.

O assunto corre solto nas redes sociais e mais novidades sobre o fato você confere aqui e na próxima edição impressa do JPF.