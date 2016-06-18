PSF SÃO LUCAS JÁ TEM NOVO PRÉDIO

A Unidade Básica de Saúde do PSF São Lucas já está em sua nova sede. Foi inaugurado, na noite desta sexta-feira (17), o Edifício Dr. Roander Evangelista, localizado na Praça Tancredo Neves (ao lado da Prefeitura). O nome é uma homenagem ao jovem médico poço-fundense, morto após um grave acidente automobilístico em 2011, mas que era um dos mais respeitados e queridos da população.

Na inauguração, se fizeram presentes o Prefeito Renato Oliveira, o vice Nilson, o presidente da Câmara Luciano Ferreira, outros vereadores do município, o deputado estadual Ulysses Gomes e autoridades civis, militares e eclesiásticas, além de populares e da familia do homenageado, que passou por momentos de intensa emoção. A benção do local ficou por conta do padre Paulo Giovanni.

De acordo com a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, a nova sede conta com equipamentos novos e deverá melhorar de forma substancial o atendimento à população do setor.

Outra UBS, a São José (atrás do Terminal Rodoviário), deverá ser inaugurada no próximo dia 1 de julho.

Fotos: ASCOM Prefeitura de Poço Fundo