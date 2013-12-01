PRONTO ATENDIMENTO SEM PLANTONISTA ÀS SEGUNDAS-FEIRAS

O Pronto Atendimento Municipal está sem plantonista no período diurno das segundas-feiras há pelo menos duas semanas. O médico que atendia neste horário se afastou das funções e, até o momento, o Hospital de Gimirim não conseguiu encontrar outro para substituí-lo. É possível que somente a partir do dia 16 de dezembro essa lacuna seja preenchida, segundo informações levantadas por nossa reportagem.
O médico tomou a decisão de se afastar devido a uma série de razões, mas a principal delas, segundo o provedor do HG, Astério Avelino, é o fato de o nome dele ter sido citado em um dos programas de transmissão das reuniões da Câmara de Poço Fundo, ainda no mês de outubro, com reclamações de pacientes e só depois disso ter sido enviado um ofício à provedoria “pedindo explicações” quanto às denúncias, que sequer teriam sido elencadas. “Ninguém veio aqui conversar com ele. Não houve o princípio do contraditório e ele ficou revoltado com isso, optando por deixar as suas atribuições. Agora estamos com essa bomba na mão”, disse o dirigente.
Outras questões ainda mais graves estariam relacionadas ao afastamento, como denúncias motivadas por preconceito contra o profissional e respostas às mesmas sem a devida apuração.
Em nota enviada ao prefeito Renato Oliveira, o Hospital demonstrou apoio ao médico e afirmou ainda que “não tinha nenhuma reclamação contra a conduta técnica do profissional (…) altamente capacitado e com várias especializações”.
A Diretoria e a Provedoria do HG tenta resolver a situação e, inclusive, estaria em negociação com uma empresa especializada para uma possível (mas difícil) terceirização do plantão. Estamos acompanhando tudo de perto e você terá detalhes sobre todo esse imbróglio, bem como sobre as soluções que surgirem, aqui no site e na próxima edição do JPF.
Em tempo: Até o momento, pelo que nossa equipe apurou, não houve problemas com o atendimento por conta da falta do médico. Os casos mais simples estão sendo enviados aos PSF’s (Programa Saúde da Família), como manda o protocolo de Manchester, e os casos graves (identificados pelas cores laranja ou vermelho) foram atendidos pelo médico que estava de sobreaviso.
