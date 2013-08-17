PRONATEC PROMOVE RUA DE LAZER

Hoje (17), alunos do Pronatec (Programa Nacional de Acesso ao Ensino Técnico e Emprego), do Núcleo Avançado do IFSuldeMinas (Instituto Federal de Educação, Ciência e Tecnologia do Sul de Minas Gerais), estão promovendo, na Avenida José Evilásio Assi, no bairro Nova Gimirim, o Projeto “Animatec”. O evento, voltado para a criançada, oferece muita diversão e vários tipos de atividades, como pula-pula, escorregador inflável, piscina de bolinhas, tênis de mesa, pinturas e maquiagens, artesanato e barraca de sorvetes e doces. Um dos objetivos da rua de lazer é resgatar brincadeiras antigas, como a “do ovo na colher “, “dança das cadeiras”, dentre outras. Além do parque itinerante, o evento também contou com a apresentação da Banda Marcial da Escola José Bonifácio.