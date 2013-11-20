PROMOTORA E CORPO DE BOMBEIROS VISITAM A CADEIA DE MACHADO

A Promotora de Justiça, Valéria Magalhães, visitou a Cadeia de Machado, nesta manhã (20), a fim de avaliar as condições do local e averiguar se o mesmo está apto para continuar abrigando os detentos daqui e os que vieram transferidos de Poço Fundo, após a desativação da unidade prisional da cidade vizinha.
Na ocasião, ela estava acompanhada por uma equipe do Corpo de Bombeiros de Alfenas, que teve a presença solicitada para avaliar as instalações da instituição e da área de albergue, pelo delegado Juliano Lago e pelo tenente Fernando Sanches e subtenente Carlos Roberto Ferreira, da 164ª Cia. PM de Machado.
Perante a ação, a representante do Ministério Público pediu alguns dados referentes aos internos para poder avaliar melhor a situação e, assim, tomar medidas que façam valer as regras exigidas pelas leis de Direitos Humanos.
Ainda de acordo com a Promotora, agora, documentos e ofícios deverão ser encaminhados às autoridades competentes objetivando a melhoria da Cadeia e a adequação ou interdição do local .
Os detalhes desta visita e uma entrevista exclusiva com a representante do Ministério Público, você confere na próxima edição do JPF.
