PROJETO BUSCA CONSCIENTIZAR POPULAÇÃO SOBRE MEIO AMBIENTE E USO EQUILIBRADO DA ÁGUA

Estão em andamento na cidade as atividades do Projeto Aqua Mundo, realizadas pela empresa Ambiental Tech com apoio de várias entidades, dentre elas o Instituto EPTV e o Instituto Internacional de Ecologia e Gerenciamento Ambiental. Os trabalhos em Poço Fundo ocorrem também em parceria com a Prefeitura, via Secretaria da Educação, e são direcionados aos alunos das escolas locais e à população em geral.

Segundo o coordenador de projetos Luciano Ginigallizzi, o objetivo é favorecer uma ampla educação ambiental, através do conhecimento dos vários fatores que envolvem este tema e, principalmente, o uso consciente dos recursos hídricos.

Um caminhão-escola itinerante, que ficará na cidade até sexta-feira ao meio-dia, é o principal ponto de referência do projeto. Alí, são ministradas rápidas palestras, de forma interativa e com uso de amplos recursos tecnológicos, mostrando as diferenças, por exemplo, entre as situações em que se encontram os rios em meio a áreas protegidas e dentro da cidade, com o impacto da intervenção humana, além da necessidade de preservação da biodiversidade e conservação e utilização apropriada de nossos recursos naturais. Também se ensina como reutilizar de maneira adequada as garrafas pet. A lição é completada com a apresentação de um vídeo sobre os recursos hídricos, numa tenda montada para receber os visitantes.

Todos os participantes, tanto das escolas (de manhã e à tarde, das 7h30 às 11h30 e das 13h00 às 16h00) como do público em geral (das 18h00 às 20h00) recebem certificados de participação no evento.