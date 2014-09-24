PROJETO BUSCA CONSCIENTIZAR POPULAÇÃO SOBRE MEIO AMBIENTE E USO EQUILIBRADO DA ÁGUA

Estão em andamento na cidade as atividades do Projeto Aqua Mundo, realizadas pela empresa Ambiental Tech com apoio de várias entidades, dentre elas o Instituto EPTV e o Instituto Internacional de Ecologia e Gerenciamento Ambiental. Os trabalhos em Poço Fundo ocorrem também em parceria com a Prefeitura, via Secretaria da Educação, e são direcionados aos alunos das escolas locais e à população em geral.
Segundo o coordenador de projetos Luciano Ginigallizzi, o objetivo é favorecer uma ampla educação ambiental, através do conhecimento dos vários fatores que envolvem este tema e, principalmente, o uso consciente dos recursos hídricos.
Um caminhão-escola itinerante, que ficará na cidade até sexta-feira ao meio-dia, é o principal ponto de referência do projeto. Alí, são ministradas rápidas palestras, de forma interativa e com uso de amplos recursos tecnológicos, mostrando as diferenças, por exemplo, entre as situações em que se encontram os rios em meio a áreas protegidas e dentro da cidade, com o impacto da intervenção humana, além da necessidade de preservação da biodiversidade e conservação e utilização apropriada de nossos recursos naturais. Também se ensina como reutilizar de maneira adequada as garrafas pet. A lição é completada com a apresentação de um vídeo sobre os recursos hídricos, numa tenda montada para receber os visitantes.
Todos os participantes, tanto das escolas (de manhã e à tarde, das 7h30 às 11h30 e das 13h00 às 16h00) como do público em geral (das 18h00 às 20h00) recebem certificados de participação no evento.
Thesis Dissertation Hypothesis – An inclusive element of An investigation Undertaking
Hello. Great job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Hello friends, how is everything, and what you wish for to say on the topic of this article, in my view its in fact awesome in favor of me.
pro coupon codes advance auto parts http://www.purevolume.com/listeners/incandescentrev50/posts/4863443/When+To+Use+Matte+And+Shimmer+Eyeshadow
Ja, habe ich gemacht, jedoch alles ohne Erfolg. Verstehe es nicht, da du davon berichtest, das es alles relativ einfach funktioniert. Habe es mit Kexthelper durchgeführt. Ich weiß nicht ob ich irgendwas falsch mache. Welche Sachen hast du aus Multibeast installiert? Werde den Rechner wohl heute sicherheitshalber nochmal komplett neu aufsetzen. Ansonsten läuft Mountain Lion nämlich ganz großartig auf dem Computer wie ich finde. Keine größeren Komplikationen bei installieren, einzig im in den Installer zu kommen -s booten.
Nice weblog right here! Additionally your web site so much up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Absolutely with you it agree. It seems to me it is very excellent idea. Completely with you I will agree.
online coupon codes amazon http://www.originalviewpoint.com/story/81780/get-over-ten-thousands-brands-and-stores-coupons-at-savingplazacom.html
Hej Carolina tack för en bra video , jag undrar vart man kan få tag på kokosfettet som du använder i videon? Någon butik eller hemsida? Tack
belk coupon codes and discounts december2015 http://www.myfox47.com/story/32493605/get-exciting-discount-coupons-from-savingplaza
The low-priced Louis Vuitton Belt is common made use of for linked the outfit.
belk coupon codes and discounts december2015 http://markets.financialcontent.com/gatehouse.rrstar/news/read/32414961/
hello!,I really like your writing very much! percentage we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to resolve my problem. May be that is you! Having a look forward to see you.
ample. At the same time as a way to mislay stomach fat you are doing appetite appropriate. You will need to supervise the definite calories
turn to the world wide web a crumb overly. Conserve the ideal illustrate ends result!
i like that it prevents mess! with two little kids its awesome
coupon codes avis rental car https://www.rebelmouse.com/jazzystem2481/electronic-coupons-and-rebates-1938250167.html
Thanks for your article. One other thing is that if you are promoting your property yourself, one of the challenges you need to be conscious of upfront is when to deal with household inspection accounts. As a FSBO supplier, the key to successfully shifting your property in addition to saving money with real estate agent income is know-how. The more you already know, the easier your property sales effort might be. One area in which this is particularly vital is assessments.
I have learned result-oriented things through your blog post. One other thing to I have noticed is that usually, FSBO sellers will reject a person. Remember, they will prefer not to use your providers. But if a person maintain a gradual, professional romance, offering support and being in contact for around four to five weeks, you will usually be capable to win a meeting. From there, a listing follows. Many thanks
cartierlovejesduas It’s a tough call. He either resigns because he cannot stand against his convictions or he puts what he believes is the greater good first, for which he would attract commendation and also censure.
replica ballon bleu cartier watch http://www.sawristwatches.com/
“Life passes most people by while they’re making grand plans for it. Throughout my lifetime, I’ve left pieces of my heart here and there. And now, there’s almost not enough to stay alive. But I force a smile, knowing that my ambition far exceeded my talent.”
replica orologi cartier calibre http://www.aaawatch.cn/it/
I really like studying and I believe this website got some genuinely utilitarian stuff on it!
I think you have noted some very interesting details, appreciate it for the post.
Would love to always get updated outstanding site!
I saw a lot of website but I conceive this one contains something special in it.
I precisely desired to appreciate you again. I do not know the things that I would have gone through without these techniques provided by you directly on such problem. It was before a real traumatic dilemma for me personally, but being able to see a professional tactic you resolved that made me to leap for delight. Extremely happier for your help and hope that you realize what an amazing job you happen to be putting in training some other people with the aid of your web page. I am certain you haven’t met any of us.
What if i created a blog with all the same name as various other blog accidentally? is that legal?
What might be a good college where I could major in creative writing?
We made a blogger account a few months ago, and i added some images to my sidebar , nor know how to remove them. I used the image hosting site ‘Photobucket’ to put the pictures on my blog page, and put my login details there nd they made it happen for me. I don’t like how one of the pictures look and I really wish to remove/delete it. Help? Thanks..
I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while learning much more or working out more. Thank you for magnificent info I used to be in search of this information for my mission.
im pretty good with Dreamweaver so i understand how to design the website, but i dont know which site would get alot of attention… i want either a Hip Hop site with news, plank and etc.. or A youtube like site… or a porn site.. my main interest is certainly making money away this therefore i need help choosing the right start….. and also besides google adsense, just how else may i make money from a website?.
How do you make the navbar in blogger come back?
How to know if a WordPress theme supports a subscribe option?
I am just trying to make use of software to erase the data on my old pc before donating it. The mouse is certainly not working on the computer. I’ve tried another mouse on the computer and it still will not function. I need to reboot my computer in order to begin the disk wiper. Is there a way of rebooting my computer with no mouse? Thanks so much!.
The screen in my blogger internet site is way too small. We don’t know steps to make it larger, do you guys learn how to make tumblr videos in your site bigger?.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I use face major problem with my blog that it was not spam and tumblr take my blog since spam…. May any one assist to recover my blog back again..
I love to write. After all, I really love to write. Is actually probably the only passion I possess stronger than love. Yet I need to know what college to go to… What college must i go to for Innovative Writing?.
I have a Blogspot blog, and I want that any time I actually publish a brand new post on my blog page, a link towards the new post will automatically be added to my Facebook news feed. Is there in any case to do this?.
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
There’s definately a lot to know about this subject.I really like all the points you made.
I cut a show into 10 minute parts and uploaded to youtube, i just had published two parts by the time i got a copyright laws notice. How can i upload movies without this getting removed?.
I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’mlooking for. Would you offer guest writers to write contentfor you personally? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write regarding here.Again, awesome blog!
Excellent blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused.. Any recommendations? Cheers!
Hiring Incentives to Restore Employment Act (HIRE Act) of 2010 Mar 30th, 2010 by jblankenship. Hello there! If you are new here, you might want to subscribe to the RSS feed for updates on this topic.Powered by WP Greet Box WordPress PluginIâ€™ve just released, in the Legislation section of this site, a review of the HIRE Act 2010â€™s primary provisions.
Septic technique maintenance is not tough performed routinely,it tremendously increases the life of your program.
I want to write and I question how to start a blog for individuals on this bing community..
I have noticed a wide range of blogs in blogspot. What purpose perform they serve? Is it possible to generate income through sites. If yes how?.
Can a blog be that helpful? What type of content should a business blog have? If there are any blog experts out there please help me out. What are good quality companies to put together a blog with? And any other general/specific information upon setting up a blog for a business….
How to make a spoiler switch in tumblr blog posts?
A lot of thanks for each of your hard work on this web site. Kate really loves working on investigation and it is easy to understand why. My spouse and i learn all of the dynamic mode you convey useful steps by means of this website and welcome participation from visitors on that content plus our own child is always learning so much. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the new year. You are carrying out a powerful job.
Now i am curious, since I want to study creative writing in college. Thanks!.
How do you delete media data files with apostrophes from Joomla?
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I need to begin a website what needs to be powerful in regards to content and capability to run auctions and connect to payments benefits. Can anyone recommended of a ideal application / ISP/Hosting/ practical guides to permit me to under take this progress… Relation.. Khalidnz.
How to Guard my Internet Articles having a Copyright?
VLJiAy Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, let alone the content material!
Incredible quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already.
Very good article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Thanks Again.
Very neat blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Im thankful for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Perfect work you have done, this site is really cool with good info.
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your blog.
This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!
Thank you ever so for you blog post. Great.
Hey, thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Major thanks for the post.Much thanks again. Great.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really pleassant to read all at single place.
News info I was reading the news and I saw this really interesting info
Awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I amm no ⅼonger sure wɦere you are getting yoᥙr informatіon, hoѡever geeat topic.I neeԀs to spend ѕome timе findinhg out moгe or understanding mօre.Thank you for gгeat informattion Ⅰ used to be in search oof thіѕ information fߋr my mission.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I saw a excellent post concerning
It as enormous that you are getting ideas from this piece of writing as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
Really informative post.Much thanks again. Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Thanks Again.
Thank you for another magnificent article. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
Very good information. Lucky me I found your site by accident (stumbleupon). I ave book-marked it for later!
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
Natural Remedies for Anxiety I need help and ideas to start a new website?
This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Many thanks!
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
A big thank you for your article post.
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise informationaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
There is obviously a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
What as up, I read your blogs like every week. Your humoristic style is witty, keep up the good work!
this I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads.
I’m just trying to launch a small blog, primarily to keep a few brief stories I’ve truly written and get responses, but also for many other blog-type actions. This will not do myself any good easily can’t get my words and phrases where people can read them… Blogspot is definitely preferred, yet anything permitting advertising would be fine. I would want to monetise eventually, and wordpress seems to discourage that, as I understand their terms of usage..
I think this is a real great post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Hey there, You’ve performed a great job. I will definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
you could have an awesome weblog here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my blog?
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!
Great blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
wow, awesome article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing. see sex gifs
Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog article. Much obliged.
I really like and appreciate your article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Regards for this marvellous post, I am glad I observed this internet internet site on yahoo.
I will right away grab your rss as I can at to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Major thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Fantastic post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
This particular blog is really entertaining additionally amusing. I have picked up helluva useful tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!
info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and good luck.
Really enjoyed this article post.Much thanks again.
You made some decent points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really thank you! Awesome.
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Very informative article post.Really looking forward to read more.
topic of this paragraph, in my view its actually remarkable for me.
I just want to tell you that I am just newbie to blogging and truly loved this web-site. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You surely have fantastic articles and reviews. Bless you for sharing with us your web page.
This blog is really awesome as well as diverting. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!
In fact, the most effective issue about this film is how excellent it is actually as an epic quest film instead of how hilarious it as.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing these details.
Thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Major thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thanks for the blog.
up with everything fresh you have to post. Would you list of the complete urls of
I want to make my own site to sell things but I possess no idea where to start.. I don’t no what websites to take, or how much it will be (or if will be certainly any way i could do it free of charge? ). May someone produce as much information as it can be and a website where i can start please?. I want as much help as is possible..
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Regards for helping out, excellent info. Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also. by Charles Horton Cooley.
I really liked your article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I would like to start earning money blogging. Can someone lead me in the right direction? There are so many services, kits, and so on? Don’t know where to begin?.
Rattling great information can be found on site.
I’m just trying to see how can you avoid the content from being taken out on a youtube-video due to copyright. I really just want to see what material can you use so that youtube will not take away the content. Like with music, should you use music from just like a CD rather than downloading it from like itunes? Can you produce any suggestions?.
Im grateful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…