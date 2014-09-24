PROJETO BUSCA CONSCIENTIZAR POPULAÇÃO SOBRE MEIO AMBIENTE E USO EQUILIBRADO DA ÁGUA

by admin

Estão em andamento na cidade as atividades do Projeto Aqua Mundo, realizadas pela empresa Ambiental Tech com apoio de várias entidades, dentre elas o Instituto EPTV e o Instituto Internacional de Ecologia e Gerenciamento Ambiental. Os trabalhos em Poço Fundo ocorrem também em parceria com a Prefeitura, via Secretaria da Educação, e são direcionados aos alunos das escolas locais e à população em geral.
Segundo o coordenador de projetos Luciano Ginigallizzi, o objetivo é favorecer uma ampla educação ambiental, através do conhecimento dos vários fatores que envolvem este tema e, principalmente, o uso consciente dos recursos hídricos.
Um caminhão-escola itinerante, que ficará na cidade até sexta-feira ao meio-dia, é o principal ponto de referência do projeto. Alí, são ministradas rápidas palestras, de forma interativa e com uso de amplos recursos tecnológicos, mostrando as diferenças, por exemplo, entre as situações em que se encontram os rios em meio a áreas protegidas e dentro da cidade, com o impacto da intervenção humana, além da necessidade de preservação da biodiversidade e conservação e utilização apropriada de nossos recursos naturais. Também se ensina como reutilizar de maneira adequada as garrafas pet. A lição é completada com a apresentação de um vídeo sobre os recursos hídricos, numa tenda montada para receber os visitantes.
Todos os participantes, tanto das escolas (de manhã e à tarde, das 7h30 às 11h30 e das 13h00 às 16h00) como do público em geral (das 18h00 às 20h00) recebem certificados de participação no evento.

 

 

 

 

 

131 thoughts on “PROJETO BUSCA CONSCIENTIZAR POPULAÇÃO SOBRE MEIO AMBIENTE E USO EQUILIBRADO DA ÁGUA

  4. Ja, habe ich gemacht, jedoch alles ohne Erfolg. Verstehe es nicht, da du davon berichtest, das es alles relativ einfach funktioniert. Habe es mit Kexthelper durchgeführt. Ich weiß nicht ob ich irgendwas falsch mache. Welche Sachen hast du aus Multibeast installiert? Werde den Rechner wohl heute sicherheitshalber nochmal komplett neu aufsetzen. Ansonsten läuft Mountain Lion nämlich ganz großartig auf dem Computer wie ich finde. Keine größeren Komplikationen bei installieren, einzig im in den Installer zu kommen -s booten.

  5. Nice weblog right here! Additionally your web site so much up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  10. hello!,I really like your writing very much! percentage we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to resolve my problem. May be that is you! Having a look forward to see you.

  14. Thanks for your article. One other thing is that if you are promoting your property yourself, one of the challenges you need to be conscious of upfront is when to deal with household inspection accounts. As a FSBO supplier, the key to successfully shifting your property in addition to saving money with real estate agent income is know-how. The more you already know, the easier your property sales effort might be. One area in which this is particularly vital is assessments.

  15. I have learned result-oriented things through your blog post. One other thing to I have noticed is that usually, FSBO sellers will reject a person. Remember, they will prefer not to use your providers. But if a person maintain a gradual, professional romance, offering support and being in contact for around four to five weeks, you will usually be capable to win a meeting. From there, a listing follows. Many thanks

  22. I precisely desired to appreciate you again. I do not know the things that I would have gone through without these techniques provided by you directly on such problem. It was before a real traumatic dilemma for me personally, but being able to see a professional tactic you resolved that made me to leap for delight. Extremely happier for your help and hope that you realize what an amazing job you happen to be putting in training some other people with the aid of your web page. I am certain you haven’t met any of us.

  25. We made a blogger account a few months ago, and i added some images to my sidebar , nor know how to remove them. I used the image hosting site ‘Photobucket’ to put the pictures on my blog page, and put my login details there nd they made it happen for me. I don’t like how one of the pictures look and I really wish to remove/delete it. Help? Thanks..

  26. I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while learning much more or working out more. Thank you for magnificent info I used to be in search of this information for my mission.

  27. im pretty good with Dreamweaver so i understand how to design the website, but i dont know which site would get alot of attention… i want either a Hip Hop site with news, plank and etc.. or A youtube like site… or a porn site.. my main interest is certainly making money away this therefore i need help choosing the right start….. and also besides google adsense, just how else may i make money from a website?.

  30. I am just trying to make use of software to erase the data on my old pc before donating it. The mouse is certainly not working on the computer. I’ve tried another mouse on the computer and it still will not function. I need to reboot my computer in order to begin the disk wiper. Is there a way of rebooting my computer with no mouse? Thanks so much!.

  32. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  33. I use face major problem with my blog that it was not spam and tumblr take my blog since spam…. May any one assist to recover my blog back again..

  34. I love to write. After all, I really love to write. Is actually probably the only passion I possess stronger than love. Yet I need to know what college to go to… What college must i go to for Innovative Writing?.

  35. I have a Blogspot blog, and I want that any time I actually publish a brand new post on my blog page, a link towards the new post will automatically be added to my Facebook news feed. Is there in any case to do this?.

  36. Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

  38. I cut a show into 10 minute parts and uploaded to youtube, i just had published two parts by the time i got a copyright laws notice. How can i upload movies without this getting removed?.

  39. I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’mlooking for. Would you offer guest writers to write contentfor you personally? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write regarding here.Again, awesome blog!

  40. Excellent blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused.. Any recommendations? Cheers!

  41. Hiring Incentives to Restore Employment Act (HIRE Act) of 2010 Mar 30th, 2010 by jblankenship. Hello there! If you are new here, you might want to subscribe to the RSS feed for updates on this topic.Powered by WP Greet Box WordPress PluginIâ€™ve just released, in the Legislation section of this site, a review of the HIRE Act 2010â€™s primary provisions.

  44. I have noticed a wide range of blogs in blogspot. What purpose perform they serve? Is it possible to generate income through sites. If yes how?.

  45. Can a blog be that helpful? What type of content should a business blog have? If there are any blog experts out there please help me out. What are good quality companies to put together a blog with? And any other general/specific information upon setting up a blog for a business….

  47. A lot of thanks for each of your hard work on this web site. Kate really loves working on investigation and it is easy to understand why. My spouse and i learn all of the dynamic mode you convey useful steps by means of this website and welcome participation from visitors on that content plus our own child is always learning so much. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the new year. You are carrying out a powerful job.

  50. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!

  51. I need to begin a website what needs to be powerful in regards to content and capability to run auctions and connect to payments benefits. Can anyone recommended of a ideal application / ISP/Hosting/ practical guides to permit me to under take this progress… Relation.. Khalidnz.

  53. VLJiAy Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, let alone the content material!

  57. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  58. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  62. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  63. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  67. This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  74. I amm no ⅼonger sure wɦere you are getting yoᥙr informatіon, hoѡever geeat topic.I neeԀs to spend ѕome timе findinhg out moгe or understanding mօre.Thank you for gгeat informattion Ⅰ used to be in search oof thіѕ information fߋr my mission.

  76. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  81. Thank you for another magnificent article. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  83. I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  84. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!

  89. That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise informationaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  93. I’m just trying to launch a small blog, primarily to keep a few brief stories I’ve truly written and get responses, but also for many other blog-type actions. This will not do myself any good easily can’t get my words and phrases where people can read them… Blogspot is definitely preferred, yet anything permitting advertising would be fine. I would want to monetise eventually, and wordpress seems to discourage that, as I understand their terms of usage..

  97. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!

  108. This particular blog is really entertaining additionally amusing. I have picked up helluva useful tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!

  116. I just want to tell you that I am just newbie to blogging and truly loved this web-site. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You surely have fantastic articles and reviews. Bless you for sharing with us your web page.

  117. This blog is really awesome as well as diverting. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  124. I want to make my own site to sell things but I possess no idea where to start.. I don’t no what websites to take, or how much it will be (or if will be certainly any way i could do it free of charge? ). May someone produce as much information as it can be and a website where i can start please?. I want as much help as is possible..

  128. I would like to start earning money blogging. Can someone lead me in the right direction? There are so many services, kits, and so on? Don’t know where to begin?.

  130. I’m just trying to see how can you avoid the content from being taken out on a youtube-video due to copyright. I really just want to see what material can you use so that youtube will not take away the content. Like with music, should you use music from just like a CD rather than downloading it from like itunes? Can you produce any suggestions?.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.