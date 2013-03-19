PROGRAMA PARA MORADIA NA ZONA RURAL TEM MAIS 36 CONTRATOS EM POÇO FUNDO

Foto: Toninho Rodrigues

36 familias poço-fundenses foram à Câmara de Vereadores na tarde desta terça-feira (19), para assinar seus contratos do Programa Nacional de Habitação Rural, juntamente com o presidente do Conselho Comunitário de Desenvolvimento Rural da Barra Grande, João Batista, a representante da Caixa Econômica Federal, Dalva Nery e o Consultor da Empreende Projetos e Cálculos, Nélio Freire.

O vice-prefeito Nilson da Silva, principal idealizador e incentivador do projeto, e o vereador Luciano Ferreira também acompanharam o momento das assinaturas e a palestra técnica dada aos beneficiários.

Através do programa, que é parte de outro ainda mais abrangente (o Minha Casa, Minha Vida), moradores da zona rural que estejam devidamente habilitados recebem, em etapas, mais de R$ 29 mil para investir na construção de uma residência padrão, tendo que dar como contrapartida a mão de obra e o pagamento de quatro parcelas de apenas R$ 285 anuais.

Detalhes do programa e da reunião de assinaturas dos contratos você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

